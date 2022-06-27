San Francisco Chronicle Names LendingClub a Top 5 Winner of the 2022 Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces Award

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, placed fourth on this year's 2022 San Francisco Large Company Top Workplaces list and was recognized with a special award in communication. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"On the heels of being recognized as a Top Workplace in the USA, we are proud to be named a SF Top Workplace," said Tina Wilson, LendingClub's Chief People Officer. "Every employee brings their individual perspectives and experiences to make us and our business better. We are a group of ambitious, respectful, kind, and talented people charting a new course within the financial services industry to help our members meet their financial goals. I'm so proud of what we've accomplished to date as a profitable digital marketplace bank, and I can't wait to see what this team delivers for many years to come."

2022 was the first year that LendingClub employees participated in the survey. Earlier this year, LendingClub was also recognized with a 2022 Top Workplaces USA award as well as 5 culture of excellence awards in innovation, work-life flexibility, compensation & benefits, leadership, and purpose & values. It is important to LendingClub how their employees regard their work experience. With these results from the Top Workplace surveys, LendingClub continues to evolve with purpose and remain a top place to work in the industry.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

The San Francisco Chronicle, in partnership with Energage, surveyed more than 21,000 Bay Area employees to recognize the organizations that went above and beyond during these unprecedented times. More information on the 2022 Top Workplaces list can be found at www.sfchronicle.com/top-workplaces/

LendingClub is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S. helping Americans reach their financial health goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit: www.lendingclub.com.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $70 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

