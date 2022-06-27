Southwest Florida Speakers & Trainers Take SWFL by Storm

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new elite Speakers Association is taking Southwest Florida by storm. Southwest Florida Speakers & Trainers, SFST for short, is a brand-new project headed by President Michael Chatman which aims to boost the power and potential of public speaking.

This Speakers Association is made up of visionaries, writers, authors, entrepreneurs, and talent from all walks of life who share a common passion for advancement and improvement. Newly elected president Michael Chatman speaks of SFST assuring that "This family of success lovers is built on passion and drive, and that is not only what drew me to the project in the first place, but also what motivates me to continue to make it better."

SFST is a new brand, a new group, and a new purpose calling on all speakers of SWFL who are looking to excel in their careers, join a group of likeminded thinkers, and learn all the tips and tricks necessary to take their speaking career to the next level. Through monthly seminars, both members and guests can get the lowdown on the hottest topics relating to public speaking, entrepreneurship, marketing, social media, and more.

SFST meetings will be held at Florida Gulf Coast University once a month and are open to anyone looking for success and a place to focus their passion. The first SFST meeting will be held on August 13th, 2022, from 8:30am to 12pm ET. For more information about this event, see here: https://www.swflspeakers.org/how-to-use-public-speaking

Southwest Florida entrepreneurs and business leaders are excited to see what this group will produce, and, according to Chatman, "SFST is overjoyed to be able to bring this type of opportunity to the thought leaders of our community. It will be something that really launches many careers and brings us entrepreneurs much closer together."

If you are interested in being a part of SFST, or just curious to know how you can participate, see the full website here: https://www.swflspeakers.org/

Contact SFST at care@swflspeakers.org

*The SFST monthly training meetings are not affiliated with Florida Gulf Coast University.

SOURCE Southwest Florida Speakers and Trainers