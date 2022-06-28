BayPort Foundation Celebrates Awarding $100,000 in Tuition Assistance to 2022 Scholarship Recipients

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1961, BayPort Credit Union has supported members by funding their educational pursuits. Over that time, BayPort has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships and grants. Today, the credit union's philanthropic arm, the BayPort Foundation, continues the focus of educational scholarships by providing $100,000 in scholarships annually to member students in surrounding local communities.

BayPort Foundation Celebrates Awarding Over $100,000 in Tuition Assistance to 2022 Scholarship Recipients through its Scholarship Salute Recognition Program. (PRNewswire)

BayPort's scholarship program is open to students of all ages including credit union employee dependents, high school seniors, college students, and working adults attending a college, university, trade, or vocational school. This year, the Foundation awarded scholarships to a total of 36 students attending 23 schools.

The Foundation has partnered with WAVY TV-10 and FOX 43 TV to honor its 2022 scholarship recipients as part of the BayPort Foundation Scholarship Salute recognition program. The Scholarship Salute will air daily between June 27 and July 24. For more information and to view the entire voluntary Scholarship Salute series, please visit BayPort's YouTube channel.

The BayPort Foundation 2022 scholarship recipients are as follows:

Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship

Amanda Grimsley, First Colonial High School

Ellie Ross, New Kent High School

Hannah Smith, Smithfield High School

Kyle Crosby, Warwick High School

Maya Joyner, Woodside High School

Rebecca Miller, Christopher Newport University

Burton P. Hill Scholarship

Brian Tafazoli, University of Virginia

Directors Scholarship

Anthony Nelson Jr., Louisiana State University

Colten Reece, James Madison University

Keymari Reese, Old Dominion University

Krystal McRae, ECPI University

Mason Ponton, Thomas Nelson Community College

Nichole Gilliam, ECPI University

Quinton McWilliams, Old Dominion University

Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship

Maggie Smith, James Madison University

George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship

Allison Fales, Smithfield High School

McGee Family Scholarship

Cherami Earls, Thomas Nelson Community College

Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship

Amanda Ambuter, Denbigh High School

Dakota Brown, Woodside High School

Ellen Jones, York High School

Sarai Brown, Heritage High School

Trenton Conklin, Kecoughtan High School

Xavier Gardner, King's Fork High School

Student-Run Credit Union Teller Scholarship

Ariyahna Cheeks, King's Fork High School

Diego Vega-Nazario, Peninsula Catholic High School

Mary Ann Harris, Summit Christian Academy

Skylar Cowling, Heritage High School

Sydney Harris, Kecoughtan High School

Tuition Booster Scholarship

Ekaterina Shelton, Regent University

Frances Tillman, Saint Leo University

Miriam Gourdine, Old Dominion University

Rusbel Garcia, Tidewater Community College

Shaunte Lafferty, Tidewater Community College

Sherrell Porter, Strayer University

Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship

John Vasquez, Old Dominion University

Tyler Sutton, Old Dominion University

About BayPort Foundation

BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The BayPort Foundation's mission focuses on four philanthropic efforts: educational scholarships, financial literacy education, promoting family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance in communities where BayPort members live and work. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.org.

About BayPort Credit Union

In 1928, nine shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

(PRNewsfoto/BayPort Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union