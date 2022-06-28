Camden National Corporation Announces its Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

CAMDEN, Maine, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory A. Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ®: CAC; the "Company"), announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.60% based on the June 27, 2022 closing price of the Company's common stock at $44.48 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.4 billion in assets and approximately 620 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 66 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past four years, Camden National Bank was named a Customer Experience (CX) Leader by Coalition Greenwich, a division of CRISIL. In 2021, it received awards in two CX categories: U.S. Retail Banking and U.S. Commercial Small Business Banking. Camden National Bank was included in the 2021 list of Best Places to Work in Maine. Member FDIC.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.bank.

