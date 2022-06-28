Executive Director of NASCIO Doug Robinson to address $1 Billion Federal Cybersecurity Grant at Springbrook Software's annual Activate customer conference: Securing Your Future

PORTLAND, Ore., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The number of bad actors is increasing and they are getting more sophisticated as they target local government agencies. Cyberattacks and ransomware represent the number one concern of IT directors at the local government agency level," says Doug Robinson, Executive Director of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO). During Springbrook's annual Activate conference, Robinson will be providing an update on the $1 billion Federal Cybersecurity Grant that will ultimately provide local government agencies with monies to reenforce their cybersecurity initiatives. Robinson is one of several keynoters addressing this year's Activate cybersecurity theme: Securing Your Future.

sprbrk.com. (PRNewsFoto/Springbrook Software) (PRNewswire)

Robinson provided details on the 2021/2022 cybersecurity grant program and its $200 million distribution on a Springbrook Research Institute interview earlier this year. The distribution, part of a four-year, $1 billion infrastructure package, is currently working its way through the system. The awards will be issued through a competitive process, and Robinson will be providing up to the minute details as information becomes available. Robinson's current update on the grant is now available on the Springbrook Research Institute.

"The creation of this grant program is a significant step toward improving the cyber resilience for state and local governments across the country. The state CIOs and CISOs look forward to playing a significant role in the implementation of this program," adds Robinson.

Springbrook's Activate event is September 14-16, 2022 at the Virgin Resort in Las Vegas. It is open to all representatives from local government agencies: register here. The event features advanced training, keynote presentations, workshops and incredible networking opportunities. A complete agenda can be found on the registration page.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. Nearly 2000 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with regional presence in over 40 states, and seven countries internationally. https://springbrooksoftware.com

MEDIA CONTACT: steve.lundin@sprbrk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Springbrook Software