LEADER BANK WELCOMES LIANA GUKASYAN TO ELEVATE BANKING TEAM

ARLINGTON, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank is excited to welcome Liana Gukasyan to the Elevate Banking team. Based in California, Liana will serve as an Assistant Vice President and Elevate Banking Relationship Manager with the Bank.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Liana to our Elevate Banking team," said Jay Tuli, President of Leader Bank. "Liana's extensive experience and industry knowledge will help Leader Bank bolster our Elevate Banking offerings."

Liana has more than two decades of experience in the banking industry, including most recently working with high-net-worth clients as a private banker for City National Bank in California. Her commitment to helping her clients find the most impactful solutions to address their banking needs has helped her create a broad network of satisfied clients in California.

"Liana's dedication to working closely with her clients to ensure they always make informed financial decisions will be an invaluable addition to the Elevate Banking team," said Dorothy Zahir, Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Banking at Leader Bank. "We look forward to welcoming this new network of clients from California."

The Elevate Banking team at Leader Bank offers clients premier relationship banking and access to a personal advisor who will provide ongoing individualized guidance regarding the Bank's many products and services. In addition to providing our business partners and clients with the highest level of personal and business banking solutions, the Elevate Banking team also seeks to provide an array of external financial support.

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world-class client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. At its founding, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets – in the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in the Commonwealth with $3.7 billion in assets. Leader Bank's team members have been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions over the last two decades as the Bank has expanded its commercial and retail products and solutions. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

