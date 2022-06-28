Loomis issues sustainability-linked bonds of SEK 300 million to Svensk Exportkredit

SOLNA, Sweden, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has issued a sustainability-linked bond loan to Svensk Exportkredit (SEK) of SEK 300 million. The bond loan has a term of 4 years maturing in June 2026 and a floating interest rate. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The bond loan is linked to Loomis' sustainability-linked financing framework, which was published in November 2021. The bond loan is connected to the outcome of the sustainability target of reducing Loomis' absolute carbon dioxide emissions by 20 percent by 2025 compared with the 2019 level.

June 28, 2022

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98

Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com

