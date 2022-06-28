Modera Wealth Management Welcomes Laurie Vitali as Chief People Officer/Chief Human Resources Officer

ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modera Wealth Management, LLC is pleased to announce that Laurie Vitali has joined the firm as Chief People Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer.

"We are very excited to bring Laurie into our Modera family," said Tom Orecchio, Chief Executive Officer, Principal, and Wealth Manager at Modera Wealth Management, LLC. "Laurie and Modera are 100% aligned in our commitment to hire, develop, and retain exceptional talent across Modera. Laurie's deep talent management experience and her contagious positive energy will be instrumental in successfully leading these efforts for us."

For over two decades, Laurie has held key talent management leadership positions within the legal industry, with demonstrated success in developing and executing strategies to transform workplace performance. For the past 10 years as Director of Talent Management at Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton, LLP, Laurie's efforts focused on employee engagement, leadership development, business development training, and other people-centric functions across the global law firm.

"What excites me most about this new opportunity is that Modera employees already understand and buy into the competitive advantages of hiring and investing in a diverse workforce committed to providing exceptional client service," said Laurie Vitali. "Every person I have met at Modera is 100% focused on doing the right thing by both Modera and its clients. I look forward to helping lead the next chapter of Modera's growth through continued key-person hires and building and enhancing our HR infrastructure and talent management initiatives."

Laurie earned her law degree from The College of William and Mary Law School and her bachelor's degree in economics, graduating magna cum laude, from Boston University. In her spare time, she loves reading, spending time at the beach, and periodically traveling to Italy with her native-Italian husband and teenage daughter. Laurie and her family currently live in Acworth, Georgia along with their two ragdoll cats, appropriately named Cappuccino and Latte.

About Modera:

Modera Wealth Management, LLC (Modera) is a fee-only, independent financial planning firm that works with individuals, families, retirement plan sponsors, and non-profit institutions in the areas of portfolio management, retirement planning, estate planning, income tax planning, investment management, risk analysis, and stock option analysis.

As a fiduciary, Modera is required to provide objective counsel and a commitment to the highest level of ethics. Since the firm's inception in 1983, Modera has maintained a client-first philosophy. Modera was formed as a fee-only registered investment adviser which, at that time, was rare in the industry.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC (Modera) is an SEC registered investment adviser with places of business in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Florida. SEC registration does not imply any level of skill or training. Modera may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. For information pertaining to our registration status, fees and services and/or a copy of our Form ADV, please contact Modera or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov). A full description of our business operations and service offerings is contained in our Disclosure Brochure which appears as Part 2A of Form ADV.

