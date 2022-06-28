Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Announces 2022 L.I.F.E. Conference Award Winners

Each award winner was nominated by their peers for outstanding work at the location they operate and within their community

BATON ROUGE, La., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux , a leading sports dining experience with a Louisiana-inspired menu and family friendly atmosphere, is proud to announce the award winners from the 2022 Leadership, Innovation, Fun, Education (L.I.F.E) Conference, it's annual brand gathering held recently in New Orleans.

Walk-On's annual L.I.F.E. Conference returned for the first time since 2019 to celebrate the brand's achievements, franchise owners, and vendors in their home state of Louisiana. Over the past year, Walk-On's discovered many opportunities to give back in its local communities and were proud to acknowledge the great accomplishments of these award winners.

"These individuals have shown what it means to be part of the Walk-On's team and we are honored to announce them as the 2022 L.I.F.E. award winners," said Scott Taylor, Walk-On's President and COO. "We are continuing to build something special here at Walk-On's and these award winners are a major reason for our continued growth and success."

In addition to traditional operating awards – an hourly teammate from across the system is recognized with the title of "Walk-On Of The Year." All restaurants are asked to nominate a member who embodies our core values: Integrity, Empathy, Humiliity, Hustle, Grit and Trust. The three finalists are invited to the annual conference – where they can network with franchisees, operators, vendors and are highlighted on stage.

Throughout the duration of the event, the winners were able to network with franchisees, operators, and vendors, and were highlighted on stage for their incredible accomplishments.

The 2022 L.I.F.E. Conference award winners are as follows:

Marketer of the Year , Matt Roth (Franchisee), Birmingham, AL

Operator of the Year , Mike Lester (Franchisee), Walking Tall Brands, Wesley Chapel, FL

Culture Keeper , Cory & Jenny Davis (Franchisees) – College Station, TX

Top Volume , Scott Robichaux (GM), Houma, LA

Franchisee of the Year , Ryder Simoneaux (Franchisee & GM), Brusly, LA

Walk-On of The Year, Devin Junot , Baton Rouge, LA

This announcement follows a period of rapid growth and success for Walk-On's with the system at $5 Million AUV and 60+ restaurants open with more than 100 in various stages of development. For additional information and to learn more, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On's All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkonsfranchising.com or contact Mike Wootton, vice president of franchise development, at 704.572.2499.

