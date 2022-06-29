The Alliance brings the ultimate event experience for professionals to San Francisco

The Alliance brings the ultimate event experience for professionals to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 7 - 8, 2022, The Alliance makes its long-awaited return to San Francisco for an in-person event extravaganza.

The world's largest companies and most exciting startups will share success stories, experiences and challenges of those positioned at the intersection of product, marketing, sales, and customer success.

Returning to San Francisco will be their popular Product Marketing and Sales Enablement Summits after a two-year hiatus following the pandemic.

And for the first time, its Product-Led Summit and Customer Success Festival brands will grace the shores of San Francisco after successful events held earlier this year in New York, Amsterdam, and Las Vegas.

Completing its events lineup are its C-suite summits dedicated to business-critical roles such as Chief Marketing Officers, Chief Product Officers, and Chief Revenue Officers.

In hosting the summits under one roof, they have the unique ability to offer companies a single place where they can bring multiple departments to upskill, network, learn best practices, and keep up-to-date with the latest tools and tech.

Here are the 8 events they'll be co-locating this September 7 - 8, 2022 at Bespoke in San Francisco:

Richard King, Founder & CEO of Product Marketing Alliance, said:

"San Francisco was a real hit for our Product Marketing and Sales Enablement communities in 2019. We have all satisfied our hunger to learn and grow with virtual events during the pandemic but nothing quite beats the chance to network with 100s of your peers.

"We're excited at not just bringing these events back to San Francisco but a huge six more which shows the demand for in-person events for professionals across our product, sales, marketing, and customer success roles.

"We've been to New York, Amsterdam, and Las Vegas to name a few this year but on September 7 - 8, this will be our biggest co-located event to-date and we can't wait to get back to San Francisco."

The Alliance is the world's most forward-thinking professional development platform for high-growth organizations and individuals worldwide.

Through market-leading accredited courses, unrivaled membership plans, industry-shaping reports, thriving communities, and first-class events, we're redefining the way companies access education and scale.

www.allianceled.io

View original content:

SOURCE The Alliance