National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (ANTRIM) launches the documentary film: "A Small Country with a Big Heart"

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the newly released documentary film " A Small Country with a Big Heart '' explores the true meaning of hospitality through a little known story from Moldova.

Moldova, one of the smallest countries in Europe, welcomed over 450,000 Ukrainian refugees, known locally as "guests," into their homes and hearts this year. This documentary explores how and why Moldova, including its small tourism sector, immediately united and responded with open doors.

The film documents this story through the eyes of eight hosts from five rural guest houses throughout Moldova: Sergiu ( Hanul lui Hanganu ), Liuba ( Vila Roz ), Dan, Zaharia and Tatiana ( Casa Veche ), Ana ( Gagauz Sofrasi ), Olesea and Anatol ( Eco-Resort Butuceni ). On the unexpected front line of this humanitarian crisis, they immediately decided to open their guest houses, normally used for hosting tourists, to provide safe refuge and a welcoming smile to their Ukrainian guests.

Another important message: the viewer understands from this complex and dramatic context the nature of Moldovan hospitality. Genuine, even in times of crisis.

The film also tells the story of how a small tourism sector immediately united and acted in response to a humanitarian emergency, as seen through the Moldova for Peace campaign . This highlights tourism's potential strength and positive impact.

Finally, the documentary takes the viewer across Moldova to see some undiscovered places in this little known country. What you will see may surprise you, and the film invites viewers to visit and experience this hospitality for themselves.

The documentary gets its name from how the international press and United Nations began to refer to Moldova because of its heartfelt response to the refugee crisis, despite the country's small size of 2.6 million people and limited resources.

For more information about "A Small Country with a Big Heart" and how to host screenings of the documentary, please get in touch at: info@moldova.travel .

The documentary is directed by Daniela Donici and Lucia Lupu with production by ANTRIM / Lulu Creative. Film image by Lucian Spătaru. It is supported by the National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (ANTRIM) and Moldova Travel with the support of the EDGE Buy-in Moldova Competitiveness Transition Activity funded by USAID.

