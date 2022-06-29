Niagara Health System in Canada chooses enterprise-wide imaging solution from Sectra to improve patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with Niagara Health System in Canada. Niagara Health will utilize the radiology and cardiology modules as well as the vendor-neutral archive (VNA) of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution. The solution will support Niagara Health's growing imaging demands and provide efficient workflows to improve diagnostics and patient care within the Niagara region.

"As a health system, we aim to build a healthier Niagara," says Mike Sharma, Director, Diagnostics at Niagara Health. "Sectra's modern solution aids us in collaborating more efficiently and sharing resources across our five sites to improve our diagnostics and in providing the best patient care possible. It also contributes to our commitment to improving the patient journey with innovative technology."

Niagara Health is a regional healthcare provider in Ontario, Canada, and comprises five sites in Fort Erie, Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, St. Catharines, and Welland. Together, they serve the Niagara region communities with their 450,000 residents.

"We are excited to begin this new journey of implementing Sectra's enterprise imaging platform to create an integrated diagnostics environment at Niagara Health between our Radiology and Cardiology departments as well as support for future growth to other areas of our hospital," says Wes McLachlin, Supervisor, Imaging Informatics at Niagara Health.

The new platform will combine workflow, communication, and diagnostic features, enabling the clinicians at Niagara Health to carry out reading and reporting directly in the Sectra solution. Having all the information and tools in one place removes the need to switch applications and allows for faster and more efficient diagnoses.

"At Niagara Health, our focus was to optimize patient care through an enterprise-wide solution. This was part of our digital strategy which included a refresh of our current PACS leading to this exciting announcement of partnering with Sectra," continues Mike Sharma.

The contract, signed in June 2022, provides enterprise imaging as a subscription (Sectra One). This allows for scalability of the system as volumes grow and facilitates expansion into other specialties.

"I am elated to welcome Niagara Health into Sectra's enterprise imaging community in Canada. Sectra's vision of contributing to a healthier and safer society aligns well with Niagara Health's. I believe Sectra's enterprise imaging solution will support Niagara Health's IT strategy, improve workflow efficiency, and enable future growth," says Nader Soltani, President, Sectra Canada Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Sectra has supported healthcare organizations in Canada since 2004 and opened its Canadian office in 2017 to increase its local presence. Sectra's radiology module for enterprise imaging, Sectra PACS, has won the prestigious customer satisfaction award "Best in KLAS" for three consecutive years. Visit Sectra's website to find out more about Sectra in Canada.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

