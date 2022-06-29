RE/MAX to Host Esteemed Speakers at 2022 Broker Owner Conference

RE/MAX leaders will be joined by renowned author Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton

DENVER, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC today announced an impactful lineup of speakers for the upcoming 2022 RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference. The three-day event, aimed at providing affiliated Broker/Owners and their guests networking opportunities and insights they can leverage to grow their businesses, will be at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, August 14-16.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada) (PRNewswire)

In addition to hearing from RE/MAX leaders, including President and CEO Nick Bailey and RE/MAX Holdings Chair of the Board and RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger, along with top real estate coaches, attendees of this year's conference will also benefit from the following speakers:

Vernice "Flygirl" Armour, America's first Black female combat pilot and celebrated author

Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour is a gutsy trailblazer. Her resume includes an impressive collection of "firsts," including being America's first Black woman combat pilot. She served two tours of duty in Iraq as a Marine and was also a diversity liaison officer to the Pentagon for Headquarters Marine Corps. After her military service, FlyGirl revved up her career in the private sector as an entrepreneur, business consultant, and author of "Zero to Breakthrough, The 7-Step, Battle-Tested Method for Accomplishing Goals that Matter." As a speaker, FlyGirl unleashes hard-hitting advice and amazing anecdotes from her adventures on the battlefield and in business.

Scott Hamilton, Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion figure skater

The most recognized male figure skating star in the world, Scott Hamilton has won 70 titles, awards and honors. He has been nominated for an Emmy Award and inducted into both the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame. He inspires others as a speaker, humanitarian, and as a cancer and pituitary brain tumor survivor.

"Bringing together growth-minded RE/MAX Broker/Owners for shared learning and connection is a special thing," said Pam Harris, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "This year's speaker lineup will deliver uplifting, energizing and inspiring messages to attendees eager to implement learnings from the event as they continue to build their businesses. These engaging speakers will provide attendees with renewed encouragement and conviction to accomplish their goals."

Other speakers include (but are not limited to):

Wayne Fredrick , See The Field Consulting

Judy LaDeur , Judy LaDeur International

Steve Murray , RealTrends

Chelsea Peitz , Chelsea Peitz Consulting

Verl Workman , Workman Success Systems

Early-bird registration is available to all RE/MAX Broker/Owners through June 30. Registration includes admission to the Welcome Reception, Educational Sessions, Ice Cream Social and Wrap-Up Session.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC