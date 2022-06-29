Residential Market Remains Top Opportunity for Suppliers of Air Filtration Systems

CLEVELAND, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects demand for residential indoor air filtration equipment to increase 2.1% per year through 2025, remaining by far the largest market for these products:

Freedonia Group logo (PRNewswire)

The residential market accounts for the vast majority of indoor air filtration system sales, because consumers are more willing to invest in products that will allay their concerns over poor air quality.

Consumers who suffer from asthma or other health ailments or are concerned about inhaling bad air caused by wildfires, which are increasingly common, particularly in the western half of the US.

Additionally, the pandemic has forced more consumers to spend more time at home and prioritize their air quality, a trend that will likely continue as many employees continue to work from home, either permanently or as part of a hybrid model.

Air Filtration System Demand to Hit $1.8 Billion in 2025

The Freedonia Group forecasts demand for indoor air filtration equipment – including central systems, local units, and replacement filters – to grow 2.0% per year through 2025 to $1.8 billion from a high 2020 base. Concerns about airborne viral loads that came to light during the COVID-19 pandemic produced a large spike in demand in 2020 and 2021. This increased level of awareness about indoor air quality – along with ongoing concerns about respiratory ailments and increased building construction – is expected to maintain demand levels well above those seen before the pandemic.

However, growth will be relatively slow during the latter half of the forecast period as demand moderates to a more sustainable level.

Want to Learn More?

Indoor Air Filtration Systems: Residential, Commercial, & Institutional provides historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts to 2025 and 2030 for indoor air filtration demand both in units and in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation) by product, market, and technology.

Products:

central systems

local units (room-specific or location-specific, including those that are portable)

replacement filters

Markets:

residential buildings

commercial buildings

institutional buildings

Technologies:

air filtration, such as filtration with filters made from nonwovens (HEPA and ULPA)

activated carbon

