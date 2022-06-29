Securitas first global security company to commit to SBTi

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas, the security solutions partner with world-leading technology and expertise, has signed the commitment letter for the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and will begin the process of developing and validating targets to reduce the Group's climate impact.

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project), the World Resources Institute, Worldwide Fund for Nature, and the UN Global Compact. Science-based targets provide companies with a clearly defined path to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals, that is pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

"As a leader in the industry, committing to the Science Based Targets initiative was the right next step for Securitas", says Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO. "By reporting emissions to CDP for over 10 years and being a signatory to UN Global Compact since 2015, we have already shown that we take climate change seriously. I am proud that we, in line with our purpose to help make your world a safer place, demonstrate our industry leadership by committing to SBTi."

Securitas' environmental impact is relatively small, as demonstrated by our Net Impact score, and we are reducing it further by creating more sustainable future security solutions through an extensive modernization and digitization of the business. Securitas partners with of many of the world's foremost companies and looks forward to continuing to work together with its clients, as well as suppliers, to reduce emissions and climate impact.

"Doing the right thing isn't new to us. Being a responsible business has been our priority since 1934", says Cecilia Alenius, Group Sustainability Officer. "To us, it's only natural that security and sustainability walk hand-in-hand. It's why we're justly proud of our already low environmental impact but will never stop finding ways to reduce it further still. This is how we'll lead the industry in the right direction. And how we all will see a different world.

