The Smilist Continues to Grow In New York and New Jersey

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist Management, Inc. ("The Smilist") is pleased to announce the affiliations of three premier dental practices within the Metro-NY region: Herald Square Dental and The Denture Center in Midtown Manhattan; Cedar Grove Dental in Somerset, NJ; and Goldman and Casanova Dental in Garden City, NY.

The Smilist (PRNewsfoto/The Smilist) (PRNewswire)

"We're delighted to welcome these exceptional practices to The Smilist," says Patricia Mahony, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working with each of the doctors to preserve what makes each practice unique while providing the administrative support that our affiliated doctors and teams have come to know and expect."

Dr. Ian Pasch and Dr. Arthur Yam of Herald Square Dental and The Denture Center lead a team of highly-skilled dental professionals providing general, specialty, cosmetic and implant dentistry services in Midtown Manhattan. For over 45 years, the practice has been a leader in implant dentistry and same day dentures.

Dr. Jeffrey Chustckie and Dr. Anthony Molesphini of Cedar Grove Dental have been practicing dentistry together for nearly 30 years and are highly regarded for their clinical expertise. In every service and treatment, they are dedicated to delivering only the highest standard of care. Dr. Chustckie is an Invisalign Platinum Plus Elite Provider, a National Lead Educator and Global Faculty Member.

Dr. Bruce Goldman and Dr. Antonio Casanova have been providing general, cosmetic and implant dentistry at Goldman and Casanova Dental for 29 years. They lead a patient-centric team of dental professionals committed to uncompromising excellence in dentistry.

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the New York metro area supporting over 45 offices with nearly 900 employees in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com .

Contact: Melanie Basile, melanie@thesmilist.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Smilist