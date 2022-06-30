The Joint Chiropractic Becomes the Official Chiropractor of the Norfolk Tides

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announces a corporate sponsorship agreement with the Norfolk Tides. The brand has been named the official chiropractor for the 2022 season, which runs through October 31, 2022. This is The Joint's first Minor League Baseball sponsorship.

"We are pleased to enter into our first corporate sponsorship with Minor League Baseball and the Norfolk Tides, " said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Chiropractic case studies show that athletes can improve their response time, agility, and balance when they commit to regular chiropractic care. This sponsorship demonstrates The Joint's commitment to championing chiropractic care and the preventative benefits that are vital to keeping the body balanced, flexible and functioning at its best – especially for athletes. We wish the Tides a very successful season!"

According to an article by Chiropractic Economics, Chiropractors are now on the medical staff for nearly every professional sports team — from baseball to hockey to football to soccer — providing pro sports rehab and care to enhance athletic performance, treat injuries and minimize the risk of future injuries1.

"We are very excited about our new partnership with The Joint Chiropractic and the benefits it will bring to the Tides and the community," said Joe Gregory, General Manager for The Norfolk Tides. "The connection between sports and chiropractic made this a natural collaboration between our organizations."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

There are six The Joint Chiropractic clinics in the greater Norfolk county including Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Hampton and Newport News.

About Norfolk Tides

The Norfolk Tides are the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and a member of the Triple-A East League. Norfolk has been the top affiliate of the Orioles since 2007, and is a member of the International League since 1969.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 700 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

