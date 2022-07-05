E78 Partners Acquires Profit Enhancement Systems

Acquisition creates new business unit that delivers expense optimization and streamlining of highly complex technology systems

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E78 Partners, a leading provider of finance, accounting and technology solutions for the Office of the CFO and private equity firms, announced today that it has acquired Profit Enhancement Systems (PES), a technology-enabled managed service provider with nearly 30 years' experience optimizing and managing cloud, mobility and infrastructure costs.

"PES has earned a reputation for delivering reductions in business technology expenses while enhancing performance, accessibility and security. From day one, they're going to significantly strengthen the value we offer our clients, enabling us to have an immediate, meaningful impact on their bottom line," said John Signa, founder and CEO of E78 Partners.

As a member of the E78 family of companies, PES will form the basis of a new cost optimization business unit with a specific focus on eliminating clients' overspend while helping them get the most out of their cloud, data, wireless and related IT systems. They are one of the few firms serving a spectrum of clients that includes Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms and middle-market businesses, and their expertise across this range is expected to accelerate E78's emergence as a single-source growth and performance improvement partner for previously underserved market segments.

The company's range of solutions is particularly appealing to businesses operating in today's uncertain environment. IT spend today is increasing in scope and complexity, and PES's set of software and service solutions give CIOs, CFOs and other decision makers the ability to regain control of their procurement decisions and recurring expenditures.

"Over the past 29 years, we've set the standard for what a technology-focused cost management company can do for its clients," said John Cataldo, CEO and chairman of PES. "As a part of E78, we have the capital support and operational expertise to propel us to an even higher level of performance and widen our service offering to include E78's suite of financial management services and expertise. Now, as a platform within E78, we will become the acquirer of choice in our market, with PES having the ability to transform channel partners into service providers via PES's managed service practice. This is a game-changing moment in the industry."

The acquisition of PES is the latest in a series of transactions that E78 has made over the past two years, solidly establishing the company as a national presence in the professional services industry. E78 is sponsored by Further Global Capital Management, a private equity firm that backs best-in-class management teams operating in the business and financial services industries as a thought partner, network builder and capital source.

"PES has a proven value proposition, an outstanding reputation and, most importantly, a client centric culture that aligns with E78," said Max Baumrin, a partner with Further Global. "This is an exciting transaction for E78 as it grows into the industry's preeminent provider of accounting, finance and technology solutions."

ABOUT E78 PARTNERS

Founded in 2016 by former private equity professionals, E78 Partners is a private-equity focused accounting, finance and technology consulting and outsourcing firm that has developed and acquired a suite of services focused on delivering value through the Office of the CFO. More information is available at e78partners.com.

ABOUT PES

Profit Enhancement Systems, LLC (PES) is a technology-enabled spend management and strategic sourcing practice with nearly 30 years' experience optimizing and managing cloud, mobility and infrastructure costs. PES is the most tenured and respected technology expense management firm in the United States with clients in every industry, from privately held portfolio companies to publicly traded global organizations, including many ranked in the top tiers of the Fortune 500. PES is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, with offices across the country. More information is available at profitenhancement.com.

