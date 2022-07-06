Eve holds first Urban Air Mobility Advisory Board in Lisbon

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14th and 15th, 2022, Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve" or "the Company") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) brought together representatives from its customers and partners to debate important aspects of the Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") environment, including operations, services and support, aircraft performance, Urban Air Traffic Management ("UATM"), cabin design and passenger journey.

The event took place in Lisbon, Portugal, where more than 20 participants from over 10 countries gathered to help shape our shared approach to urban air mobility. Eve's broad spectrum of customers joined the event, including fixed-wing and rotorcraft operators, rideshare platforms and lessors, all with the objective of co-creating the future of UAM.

"We have been passionately working on our vision for the future of UAM. Eve's first advisory board is the epitome of our human-centric design mindset valued by our customers and significantly contributed by them. Interactions like this throughout the development of our solutions are essential to creating the right products and services for the market needs," said Flavia Ciaccia, Vice President of User Experience of Eve.

Companies such as Republic Airways, Halo Aviation, Blade, Falko, Fahari Aviation (a subsidiary of Kenya Airways), Bristow Group, Helisul Aviação, Flapper, Helipass, Widerøe Zero, Falcon Aviation, Avantto and others joined multiple collaborative workshops and presentations where votes and feedback were captured to incorporate insights into the development processes.

Andre Stein, Co-CEO of Eve, said: "It was incredibly constructive spending those couple of days with our customers and partners who could collaborate with insights on our UAM solutions based on their experience within their respective fields. All the feedback gathered will contribute to the evolution and maturity of our programs, including the eVTOL, services & support and UATM software. The result was extraordinary, reinforcing that we are on the right path with our collaborative approach toward the future of urban air mobility."

Included in this event was the unveiling of Eve's cabin mock-up, the most advanced yet, allowing the Advisory Board's participants to share their operational knowledge and advocate on behalf of their end customers. The mock-up will be also featured in the next Farnborough International Airshow.

About Eve

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Avantto

Avantto is the number one fractional ownership provider for both fixed and rotary wing in Latin America. It is also the largest Embraer operator for private aviation in the region. Performing several daily helicopters flights over metro areas such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Avantto is ready to take a leading position in the new electrified urban air mobility industry. For more information, visit www.avantto.com.br.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Fahari Aviation and Kenya Airways

Fahari Aviation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kenya Airways PLC that will lead the application of Emerging Aviation technology in the region and continent. Fahari's initial focus will be the application of drone technology in training, operations, and traffic management with a view to growing into maintenance distribution and design, and production of drones.

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 41 destinations worldwide, 34 of which are in Africa, and carries over four million passengers annually. In 2020 KQ was named Africa's Leading Airline by the World Travel Awards. It continues to modernize its fleet, with its 32 aircraft being some of the youngest in Africa. This includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner aircraft. The on-board service is renowned, and the lie-flat business class seat on the wide-body aircraft is consistently voted among the world's top 10. Kenya Airways takes pride in being at the forefront of connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa through its hub at the new ultra-modern Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

About Falko

Falko is ultimately wholly owned by Chorus Aviation Inc., one of the world's leading regional aviation groups with over 380 aircraft and approximately $4.6 billion in aircraft assets under management as of June 30, 2022. www.falko.com.

About Helipass

Helipass, the Paris-France headquarter platform for Tourism and Air Mobility is serving helicopter industry with more than 700 worldwide destinations and 136 companies engaged. Already 82,000 people have flown helicopters. The transition to eVTOL is the next challenge for a better world, quieter and zero-emission footprint. Helipass is developing new routes for airport to city service and preparing new flying experiences. Helipass has chosen Eve and the partnership aims to fly Eve's electric aircraft for a total of 50,000 flight hours per year. The company is committed as laureate with Choose Paris Region to offer electric air vehicle during Paris Olympic games 2024. www.helipass.com.

About Republic Airways

Founded in 1974, Republic Airways is one of the largest regional airlines in the U.S. Republic operates a fleet of more than 220 Embraer 170/175 aircraft and offers scheduled passenger service with daily flights to 100 cities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. The airline provides fixed-fee flights operated under its codeshare partners' brands: American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express. The airline employs about 6,000 aviation professionals. Learn more at www.rjet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Certain statements in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target", "may", "intend", "predict", "should", "would", "predict", "potential", "seem", "future", "outlook" or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iii) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to the Company; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company following the completion of the business combination; (v) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions, including the growth and development of the urban air mobility market; (vi) the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; (vii) the Company's ability to grow and manage future growth, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (viii) the Company's ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (ix) the Company's ability to successfully develop, obtain certification for and commercialize its aircraft, (x) the effects of competition on the Company's future business; (xi) the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; (xi) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and (xii) those factors discussed in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 13, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement") under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

