GridMatrix Partners with the Port Authority to Study Congestion

Pilot Aims to Identify and Measure Root Causes of CO2 Emissions Along George Washington Bridge Corridor

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GridMatrix is deploying its real time traffic analytics software along the George Washington Bridge as a part of a pilot program with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Transit Tech Lab. As of June 3rd, GridMatrix's software is analyzing feeds from existing cameras at intersections in Fort Lee, New Jersey and along the West Side Highway in Manhattan, the primary arterial roadways feeding the bridge.

Transportation planners and traffic engineers from the Port Authority are using GridMatrix's cloud-based software platform to study vehicular and pedestrian traffic congestion, quantify signal light performance, and proactively identify hazardous road conditions at deployment locations. Critically, GridMatrix aims to help the Port Authority identify and measure root causes of CO2 emissions and gasoline consumption across the world's busiest bridge and along the New York metro region's heavily trafficked roadways.

The Port Authority was the first transportation agency to embrace the 2018 Paris Climate agreement and first to commit to net zero emissions by 2050. The engagement's primary goal is to help the Port Authority accelerate its progress and meet its environmental goals.

Nick D'Andre, GridMatrix's CEO, said: "It's a privilege to partner with the Port Authority in pursuit of its broader sustainability goals. Implementing GridMatrix's software on the region's most critical transportation infrastructure is a step toward those goals - both in America's largest city and one of its coastal population centers most vulnerable to climate change. These are the actions we must take today if we're going to achieve tomorrow's emissions reduction targets and keep global average temperatures from warming beyond 1.5℃."

GridMatrix's deployment is being implemented as part of the Partnership for New York City's Transit Tech Lab 2022 Recovery & Environmental Sustainability Challenges. GridMatrix was invited as 1 of 10 companies from a global pool of nearly 150 candidates to showcase their solutions in partnership with a regional transportation agency. Participating agencies include the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and NJ TRANSIT.

GridMatrix's award winning software platform for real-time traffic analytics combines edge data from existing roadway sensors and cloud-based data sources to eliminate urban traffic congestion, accidents, and emissions. GridMatrix's software is universally compatible with both existing sensors such as cameras, radar, and loops, as well as emerging sensing technologies such as LiDAR.

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America has recognized GridMatrix's software as a leading new solution for sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

GridMatrix is headquartered in San Francisco and was co-founded in 2021 by a group of former Apple engineering and operations colleagues. The GridMatrix team brings over 100 years of experience and 22 patents in both hardware and software product development to the company's solutions.

GridMatrix's mission is to evolve existing transportation infrastructure in cities globally as they embrace advances in autonomous, connected, electric, and shared mobility technologies.

