How to Avoid a Denied Travel Insurance Claim

MINNEAPOLIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the constant changes within the travel industry, it's no wonder there has been a spike in travel insurance claims. With the number of claims being received due to flight delays or travelers contracting COVID-19 while traveling, it's vital you know how to submit your claim right the first time. Yonder Travel Insurance ( insureyonder.com ) share some tips on how you can avoid getting your travel insurance claim denied.

Understand Your Coverage

Did you know you find out the odds your claim gets approved before you even submit it? Understanding what your policy covers, and most importantly doesn't cover, can help you determine the possible outcome of your claim based on the loss you experienced. The friendly humans at Yonder ( hello@insureyonder.com ) are there to help walk you through a quote and gain an understanding of your policy options and benefits.

File Your Claim ASAP

Although most providers offer flexibility if something comes up, some have specific timeframes in which you need to get your claim in. It's best to start working on filing your claim once you return home from your trip. Check in your travel insurance documents or reach out to your provider for specific timelines.

Submit ALL Supporting Documentation

It's essential you keep all receipts/invoices and submit them with your claim to give the claims analyst a clear picture of what happened. Most claim forms will tell you what documentation you'll need to submit based on the type of claim you're filing.

"Not submitting all required documentation is usually what causes claims processing delays," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder. "Triple check your claim forms and make copies of the documentation if submitting your claim by mail."

Follow Up Often

Claims are taking longer to process these days due to high volume, so ask about the current timeline from your travel insurance provider. Most claims departments will reach out via email if they need further documentation or provide updates regarding your claim. Yonder's team of friendly humans also checks on claims frequently, ensuring their customers' claims are being processed promptly and fairly.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

