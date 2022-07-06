Inactivation of Suv39h1 Enhances Anti-Tumor Immune Response by Increasing T Cell Activity and Decreasing T Cell Exhaustion During Anti-PD-1 Treatment

PARIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mnemo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing transformational immunotherapies, today announced a publication in Nature Communications demonstrating that the histone lysine methyltransferase enzyme Suv39h1 plays not only a key role in T cell persistence, but also in T cell activation and exhaustion. This research was conducted at Institut Curie between the lab of Sebastian Amigorena, Ph.D., CNRS research director, head of the Immune Responses and Cancer Team (Immunity and Cancer Unit – Institut Curie/Inserm) and scientific co-founder of Mnemo, and the lab of Eliane Piaggio, Ph.D., Inserm research director and head of the Translational Immunotherapy Team (Immunity and Cancer Unit, Institut Curie/Inserm).

"T cell exhaustion and lack of persistence are two key challenges that hinder effective and durable immunotherapy treatments for tumors," said Mnemo Chief Executive Officer, Robert LaCaze. "Through Suv39h1 inactivation, Mnemo aims to create therapies with increased durability and activity."

Previous research, exclusively licensed to Mnemo from the lab of Dr. Amigorena, demonstrated that Suv39h1 is a key enzyme involved in the epigenetic regulation of immune cell memory, and that deletion of Suv39h1 results in increased immune cell memory and more durable therapeutic responses. The research demonstrated in the Nature publication goes on to show that this enzyme is a key factor in regulating T cell exhaustion.

"As is known, the potency of current treatments such as immune checkpoint inhibitors (i.e. anti-PD-1) is limited by repeated stimulation of T cells in a tumor rich environment, resulting in T cell exhaustion," said Dr. Amigorena. "The current study showcases that Suv39h1 acts as an epigenetic checkpoint inhibitor that, when coupled with anti-PD-1 treatment, results in increased T cell activity and decreased T cell exhaustion."

Key takeaways from the study include:

Suv39h1 KO CD8+ T cells are more responsive to T-cell receptor (TCR) activation and become highly cytolytic following PD-1 blockade, resulting in increased tumor killing potency.

Deletion of Suv39h1 resulted in higher CD8+ T cell tumor infiltration when coupled with anti-PD-1 treatment.

CD8+ T cells in Suv39h1 KO mice treated with anti-PD-1 displayed the highest level of a protease (GZMb) responsible for T cell induced apoptosis of tumor cells, despite displaying elevated levels of biomarkers associated with exhaustion.

Suv39h1 deletion resulted in increased chromatin accessibility in regions responsible for immune cell signaling and cytotoxicity during anti-PD-1 treatment, compared to WT with anti-PD-1 treatment.

Inhibition of Suv39h1 via small molecules mimicked Suv39h1 deletion in mouse models, reinforcing that this enzyme is playing a direct role in T cell activity.

"Limited potency, durability, and cancer-specific targets impede the efficacy of current immunotherapies, leading to off-target side effects and patient relapse," said Mnemo Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Alain Maiore. "Alongside our EnfiniT Discovery Engine that identifies novel cancer targets, this research demonstrates Mnemo's commitment to addressing multiple bottlenecks in the efficacy of immunotherapy, as well as bringing solutions to patients."

References: CD8+T cell responsiveness to anti-PD-1 is epigenetically regulated by Suv39h1 in melanomas. Leticia Laura Niborski, Paul Gueguen, Mengliang Ye, Allan Thiolat, Rodrigo Nalio Ramos, Pamela Caudana, Jordan Denizeau, Ludovic Colombeau, Raphaël Rodriguez, Christel Goudot, Jean-Michel Luccarini, Anne Soudé, Bruno Bournique, Pierre Broqua, Luigia Pace, Sylvain Baulande, Christine Sedlik, Jean-Pierre Quivy, Geneviève Almouzni, José L. Cohen, Elina Zueva, Joshua J. Waterfall, Sebastian Amigorena & Eliane Piaggio.

About Mnemo Therapeutics

Mnemo is developing transformational immunotherapies to improve the body's ability to fight and overcome cancer. Integral to Mnemo's approach is the EnfiniT Discovery Engine, composed of key technologies that work to identify novel cancer-specific antigens and enhance immune cells' memory and persistence. Mnemo will harness these technologies with multiple modalities across a range of oncology indications, engineering the future of immunotherapies to transform the lives of people with cancer. Mnemo is headquartered in Paris with an office in New York City, and it maintains state of the art laboratories in Paris, New York, and Princeton, New Jersey. The company leverages an international talent pool and global resources in its quest to create immunological cures.

To learn more, visit https://mnemo-tx.com and follow Mnemo Therapeutics on Twitter (@MnemoTx) and LinkedIn.

