RAGÚ® AND LASAGNA LOVE TEAM UP TO EMPOWER CONSUMERS TO "COOK LIKE A MOTHER FOR OTHERS" LEADING UP TO NATIONAL LASAGNA DAY

Sign Up To Become A Lasagna Love Volunteer

To Support Community Members In Need

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAGÚ®, the iconic sauce brand that has been at the heart of family mealtime in the U.S. for over 85 years, has partnered with global nonprofit Lasagna Love to help families in need at the grassroots level by sponsoring the organization's National Lasagna Day program.

RAGÚ®, the iconic sauce brand that has been at the heart of family mealtime in the U.S. for over 85 years, has partnered with global nonprofit Lasagna Love to help families in need at the grassroots level by sponsoring the organization’s National Lasagna Day program. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2020, Lasagna Love aims to positively impact communities by connecting neighbors with neighbors through delivery of homemade lasagnas. Powered by more than 35,000 volunteers, Lasagna Love is active across all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Australia and Canada, delivering gestures of kindness and goodwill when needed most.

From now until National Lasagna Day (July 29), RAGÚ invites consumers to sign up to become a Lasagna Love Chef, who will make and deliver lasagnas to those in need locally. The first 250 consumers to sign up at www.lasagnalove.org/ragu as a new Lasagna Love volunteer will receive a special thank you gift from RAGÚ, including a spoon perfect for mixing lasagna ingredients and a coupon for a free jar of delicious RAGÚ sauce.

Lasagna Love is celebrating National Lasagna Day through a week-long calendar of activities that begin on July 23 and run through July 30. The organization will be hosting live-stream events with guest chefs, local-level events where lasagnas will be delivered to homeless shelters, retirement homes, food banks and more. Collectively, the volunteers will be working towards the goal of breaking the record for the most volunteer lasagnas ever made on National Lasagna Day.

"As part of the RAGÚ team, we believe that anyone 'Can Cook Like a Mother' regardless of gender or culinary skill set. That's why we're empowering consumers to 'Cook Like a Mother for Others' and volunteer with Lasagna Love to help those in need in their communities—on National Lasagna Day and beyond," said Megan Frank, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mizkan America, Inc., the maker of RAGÚ. "Just as RAGÚ Sauce has been crafted with passion since 1937, Lasagna Love's passion for kindness has inspired volunteers to feed over a million people in need of some extra love and comfort. We're proud to partner with them to support this important mission."

The RAGÚ brand's "Cook Like a Mother" tagline is a reminder that, with a delicious jar of RAGÚ sauce in hand, anyone and everyone can whip up a mother of a lasagna. The phrase celebrates the iconic sauce brand at the heart of real-world home cooking. Even if you are not a skilled cook, RAGÚ empowers anyone to step up to the stove with confidence and serve up taste-tempting homemade meals for yourself or others.

"By becoming a part of Lasagna Love, volunteers join a community of thousands of incredible people around the world looking to make and deliver lasagnas to those in need of a culinary hug. We're honored to partner with RAGÚ to inspire more volunteers to spread kindness and strengthen their own communities, one lasagna at a time," said Rhiannon Menn, founder of Lasagna Love.

About Lasagna Love

Lasagna Love is a community impact program that connects neighbors through gestures of kindness, goodwill, and support. The nonprofit has joined together more than 30,000 volunteers from around the world and abides by three simple principles: feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities. Lasagna Love fosters a culture of positivity, empathy, zero-judgment, and maintains a steadfast resolve to deliver comfort when needed most. Lasagna Love volunteers share a seminal purpose: exist to assist. To learn more about Lasagna Love and how to can get involved, visit www.lasagnalove.org or its social channels, @WeAreLasagnaLove ( Instagram and Facebook ).

About The RAGÚ® Brand

The RAGÚ® brand was founded in 1937 by Assunta and Giovani Cantisano and their sauce was originally sold from their home in Rochester, New York. Assunta carried her family's recipe from Italy when she immigrated to New York in 1914, and it has now been enjoyed by American families for over 85 years. With a wide selection of sauce varieties ranging from the beloved Old-World Style to the Chunky Line, Cheese Creations and Simply, RAGÚ sauce can empower anyone to "Cook Like a Mother" regardless of gender or culinary skill. Today, RAGÚ sauce is the go-to pasta sauce for families coming together to share a quick and delicious meal and an invaluable resource for anyone who wants to "Cook Like a Mother" in the kitchen. For the very latest news, recipes and more from the RAGÚ brand, please check out the brand at www.RAGÚ.com. You can also follow along on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook and TikTok.

About Mizkan America, Inc.

Based in Mount Prospect, IL, Mizkan America, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 215 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 13 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since 2005, Mizkan America has seen dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning and salad dressings. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, Nakano®, Mizkan®, Four Monks®, Barengo® and Born Simple®. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor/sales agent for Angostura® Bitters in North America. For more information, go to www.Mizkan.com .

About The Mizkan Group

The Mizkan Group is a privately held, international food manufacturer, headquartered in Handa City, Japan, with a heritage that spans more than 215 years. Always guided by the company's Two Principles (Offer customers only the finest products; and Continually challenge the status quo), the Mizkan Group offers a line-up of well-known international brands under the Mizkan umbrella and is a leader in the liquid-condiment category. The Mizkan Group has operating facilities around the globe in places including Japan, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. More information about the Mizkan Group can be found at: www.mizkanholdings.com/en/.

CONTACT:

Grace Hong

grace.hong@hkstrategies.com

(213) 631-5486

RAGÚ®, the iconic sauce brand that has been at the heart of family mealtime in the U.S. for over 85 years, has partnered with global nonprofit Lasagna Love to help families in need at the grassroots level by sponsoring the organization’s National Lasagna Day program. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RAGÚ