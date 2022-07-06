Schneider Downs Announces Six New Members to Ownership Group

PITTSBURGH, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Downs, one of the 60 largest certified public accounting and business advisory firms in the United States, is proud to announce the addition of five new shareholders, as well as one new partner, to its affiliate, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP.

"We are thrilled to add these new members to our leadership team. At Schneider Downs, we are committed to the professional development of our people, so it is especially rewarding when we can draw from existing talent to expand our ownership group," says Christopher S. McElroy, Co-CEO of Schneider Downs. "We have watched these talented individuals grow throughout their years with us, and we are confident that each of them will advance the future of our firm and community in their new roles. What is particularly exciting is that these leaders join 7 new shareholders and partners from last year–as well as the recent additions of 3 lateral shareholder hires–to bring our new leader total to 15 in just the past two years. Growth creates opportunities."

The new promotions reach across several areas of the firm's service offerings, including the firm's tax, audit and consulting practices, as well as the growing wealth management practice.

Included among those promoted to Shareholder at Schneider Downs are:

David J. Mitros joined the firm in 2019. He has 14 years of experience working with national and regional firms, providing tax services to a variety of manufacturing, construction and real estate clients. David has a focus on privately held organizations, working with management, owners and other stakeholders to identify and achieve tax related objectives. With Schneider Downs, he has frequently been a valuable resource, assisting the firm's clients in significant M&A activity by leading transaction structuring negotiations. He is a graduate of Miami University and a member of both the American Institutes of Certified Public Accountants and the Ohio Society of Public Accountants.

Patricia R. Giudici joined the firm in 2016, following 12 years working for a regional and national firm. She has experience serving a diverse group of privately owned companies within the technology, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, real-estate and employee benefit plan industries, including significant experience working with start-up, private equity and venture capital backed companies. She is a graduate of Clarion University and is a member of the American and Pennsylvania Institutes of Certified Public Accountants. Patricia leads the firm's Employee Benefit Plan Group. She is also a board member of Bethlehem Haven, an advisory council member for Standing Firm, a member of the planning committee for the St. Jude Gala, and a member of the Women's Executive Board for the Pittsburgh Chapter of ACG.

Carley R. Taslov began her career at Schneider Downs in 2009 after graduation from Washington & Jefferson College. She specializes in helping clients identify, assess and manage risks through internal audit and risk management services. She delivers additional value to organizations in a variety of ways, including business process optimization and digital transformation. Carley's expertise spans multiple industries and her contributions to the firm have come from within the Risk Advisory Services and External Audit departments.

She is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accounts (PICPA) and the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), as well as a board member for Lending Hearts, a Pittsburgh-based not-for-profit.

Eric M. Fair joined Schneider Downs in 2011 and has 11 years of experience leading teams and clients collaboratively through IT governance, risk & compliance initiatives, including but not limited to IT internal audit co-sourcing and outsourcing, SSAE 18, business continuity, disaster recovery, data privacy and cybersecurity consulting. Eric holds an M.S. in Internet Information Systems from Robert Morris University, a B.S. in Information Systems Management from Robert Morris University and an M.S. in Accounting from Liberty University. He currently serves on a local advisory board and as a co-chair to a local chapter dedicated to the industry. He has previously served on a local non-profit board and continues to participate in the mentorship program for his alma mater. Eric is one of only 95 active Certified Business Continuity Lead Auditors (CBCLA) globally and is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).

Derek J. Eichelberger has been with Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP (SDWMA) since 2015 and serves as the practice's Managing Partner. He advises high net-worth individuals, foundations, endowments and retirement plans. He is a graduate of Penn State University and received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP (SDWMA) also announced the promotion of a team member to the role of partner:

Michael J. Bucci has been with Schneider Downs for 12 years and currently leads the Investment Advisory practice for the SD Retirement Solutions division of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors. He is a graduate of East Carolina University and a Certified Investment Management Analyst®

