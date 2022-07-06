Synergy Health Partners Welcomes Chris Kraus as New Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Health Partners, the leader in specialty hospital staffing services that improve access to care by delivering unique physician staffing and incentive models, today announced that Chris Kraus has joined the company as chief financial officer. As CFO, Kraus will be responsible for all corporate finance functions, leading accounting, revenue cycle, IT and compliance teams.

Chris Kraus, CFO - Synergy Health Partners (PRNewswire)

"The healthcare market is at a pivotal moment, and hospitals need our help with specialized physician staffing models."

Synergy continues to pursue a robust strategy of investing in leadership, talent and technology to better serve hospitals in navigating the complexities of staffing physician and advanced practice clinicians. To complement its unique surgicalist model, Synergy recently announced the acquisition of a new anesthesia service line, adding to the company's breadth of offerings.

"Expanding staffing services and support to our hospital clients while creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders is a cornerstone to our growth strategy," said Dan Siegel, chief executive officer, Synergy Health Partners. "Chris' extensive background in finance and healthcare, and his passion as a leader in the industry will help guide us forward."

With experience that spans two decades, Kraus brings strong leadership and team-building skills, along with extensive background in financial management, capital raising, and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, Kraus served as chief financial officer for Traditions Behavioral Health and United Allergy Services. His experience also encompasses financial leadership positions at Diebold Nixdorf and managing roles at KPMG in the U.S. and Germany.

"The healthcare market is at a pivotal moment and hospitals need our help," says Kraus. "I look forward to working with the Synergy leadership team as we evolve our specialized staffing models to meet the growing demand for quality clinicians."

Kraus has a master's degree in economics and finance from the University of Freiburg in Germany, is a certified public accountant (CPA) and certified tax consultant (Germany).

ABOUT SYNERGY HEALTH PARTNERS

Specialists in Staffing Specialists, Synergy Health Partners supports hospitals nationwide with innovative physician staffing models that align incentives while improving clinical quality and patient access to surgical, anesthesia, emergency and emerging hospital services.

Synergy-HP.com

Mary Roberts , For Media Inquiries: mroberts@buzzmonkeyspr.com , 414-839-4175

Synergy Health Partners logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synergy Health Partners