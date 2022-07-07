Gotcha Covered named to Franchise Business Review's Culture100 List

Leading window treatment franchise recognized for excellence in franchisee satisfaction

DENVER , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has been recognized for its excellence in franchise culture after being named to Franchise Business Review's third annual Culture100 list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in 2022.

Gotcha Covered has been recognized for its excellence in franchise culture after being named to Franchise Business Review’s third annual Culture100 list. (PRNewswire)

"Operating a successful franchise is a team effort between the franchisor and franchisees," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "One cannot be successful without the other. To ensure our franchise owners can maximize their potential, we provide excellent franchisee services.

"Whether it's our Gotcha Linked software or just answering a question from a concerned franchise owner, we dedicate ourselves to giving our franchisees the tools they need to succeed. Being named to this list is a testament to how hard we work to make sure our franchisees are satisfied with the services we provide and the experience they have as a Gotcha Covered franchise owner."

Gotcha Covered was among more than 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures.

Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 12 questions that looked at the perception of brand vision, team culture, honesty and integrity, and overall support.

"Every franchise organization has a different culture and vibe. Some franchises are more serious and formal, while others are more relaxed and casual," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "A franchise company's culture – and your potential fit into that culture – should guide your franchise investment decision. Looking at data on how current franchisees rate a brand's culture will tell you how well the franchise leadership team is executing on the vision of the brand, and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives.

"The best place to start is with the brands on this year's Culture100 list. All of them had an FBR 'Culture Score' of 80+ on a 100-point satisfaction scale, putting them in the top quartile of franchises when it comes to culture."

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2022 Best Franchise Cultures.

For more information on Gotcha Covered or to find your local consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gotcha Covered