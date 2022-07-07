GPS Insight Announces the Release of Field Service Management For Dummies, the First A-Z Guide for FSM Digitization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight , a leading fleet and field service management software provider in the United States and Canada, today announced the release of Field Service Management For Dummies®, a free ebook written with Wiley publishing - the definitive source for the extensive For Dummies series - to help guide operations executives, business owners, and service managers to the right field service management solution for their business without an overload of technical jargon. The project represents the first of its kind across the field service management industry, aiming to simplify the shift towards digitization of field services and ensure every organization, regardless of size and digital dexterity, can understand how and why they should leverage field service management software.

GPS Insight holds long-standing expertise in developing field service management software, and its recent acquisition of FieldAware, the leader in made-for-mobile, cloud-based field service solutions, allows for better service to midmarket and enterprise field service organizations across every industry. Companies of all sizes with fleet and field operations struggle with high operating costs, safety risks, and antiquated strategies that waste valuable time and money. While digital transformation may seem like a daunting project to add to the docket, it is a sure-fire way to futureproof your operations to yield exceptional cost, productivity, and customer service benefits. Field Service Management For Dummies® combines subject matter expertise from GPS Insight with Wiley's editorial mission to make everything easier.

"The 'For Dummies' initiative gives us a great way to share field service management best practices simply and clearly, and I cannot wait to get this guide in front of field service leaders across the world," said Shawna Stephenson, CMO at GPS Insight. "Companies who specialize in field service are facing unprecedented times, as the rapid need to digitize is met with information overload and analysis paralysis. After reading Field Service Management For Dummies®, field service executives will understand how to choose the right tools to streamline the business, scale, and grow."

Since 1991, For Dummies, a Wiley brand, has provided people with actionable, approachable insight on a wide variety of topics. Through expert editorial presented in a digestible style, learners at every level can confidently use their knowledge to fuel their pursuit of professional advancement and personal betterment. With a commitment to maintaining the highest editorial standards and a promise to continue developing new, innovative digital experiences, Dummies makes learning anything even easier.

Field Service Management For Dummies® is now free for download at www.gpsinsight.com/field-service-management-for-dummies-ebook . To read more about our joint efforts in creating this guide, visit our blog at www.gpsinsight.com/blog .

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world's knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab smart cameras, field service management, and compliance solutions.

Media Contact

