XPDEL adds Seattle to its national network of fulfillment centers for ultra-fast delivery

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XPDEL, a high-tech third-party logistics (3PL) provider, added its latest fulfillment center in Seattle to support local eCommerce and ultra-fast delivery. With fulfillment centers in twelve US cities and three in APAC, XPDEL is emerging as one of the leading solutions for enabling profitable fast delivery.

Like all XPDEL locations, Seattle will operate using industry-leading software technology for fulfillment and logistics. In addition to its private fleet of delivery drivers, XPDEL is fully integrated with multiple national and regional shipping and delivery partners.

XPDEL has been instrumental in supporting the growth of the ultra-fast delivery market, quickly standing-up new fulfillment centers and logistics solutions to meet the demands of its growing customer base of merchants and eCommerce companies. Nikki Boone, President of XPDEL, noted, "We are fortunate to be in a position where we can quickly adapt and grow our network to meet the needs of our customers and their consumers. We are currently the only 3PL provider making deep commitments to the faster than the same day or ultra-fast delivery model, with specialized services that include temperature control for food products. Our ability to add locations quickly and seamlessly, just as we have done in Seattle, allows us to enable growth for our customers."

XPDEL fulfills and delivers both direct-to-consumer eCommerce orders as well as retail and other business-to-business orders. Its network supports 2-Day shipping nationwide and same-day delivery in eleven metro areas. XPDEL uses the latest technology that allows live visibility into inventory, order tracking, analytics, and smart shipping.

XPDEL's Founder and CEO, Manish Kapoor, shared, "I am so proud of our team and its relentless efforts to provide the best possible service for our customers across our network. We are on a mission to help our customers grow. Expanding XPDEL services to Seattle will allow our customers to grow in that market. We have a similar expansion planned for other cities in the US and abroad."

Unlike traditional 3PL service providers, XPDEL's primary focus is to help merchants and product companies grow their businesses. XPDEL enables companies to sell on multiple platforms in multiple marketplaces around the world, and plans to expand its services in the US, Canada, Latin America, APAC, and Europe.

XPDEL is a leading hi-tech 3PL on a mission to enable growth for eCommerce companies. XPDEL operates in North America and India and plans to continue expanding internationally. The company offers a wide range of fulfillment and logistics solutions for eCommerce businesses, including ultra-fast delivery models powered by industry-leading technology platforms. XPDEL clients benefit from live dashboards that provide real-time analytics and actionable data.

