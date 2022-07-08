TC BioPharm CEO, Bryan Kobel to Speak at the "Innovating Cell and Gene Therapy Quality Control Conference 2022"

Management will Participate in Fireside Chat on TC BioPharm's Journey as a Successful CGT Startup on July 13, 2022

EDINBURGH, Scotland., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC Biopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, today announced that Bryan Kobel, CEO, will be speaking at the "Innovating Cell and Gene Therapy Quality Control Conference 2022." Kobel will participate in the "Fireside chat: My journey as a CGT startup" session on July 13, 2022 from 8:30am – 9am BST.

(PRNewswire)

During the fireside chat, moderated by Caroline Peachey, Editor of the European Pharmaceutical Review, Kobel will focus on TC BioPharm's journey as a CGT startup, the challenges the Company has faced, and the impact of quality control on its development. Kobel will also offer advice to other cell and gene therapy manufacturers and discuss the industry landscape.

The "Innovating Cell and Gene Therapy Quality Control Conference 2022" will take place virtually on July 13, 2022. For more information, visit the conference's website.

TC BioPharm manufactures young, active gamma-delta T cells exogenously using donor blood, expanding the gamma delta t-cell population into the billions and infusing these healthy donor cells into cancer patients. The Company's allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell product, OmnImmune® has shown positive results from its Phase 1a/2b human study evaluating its safety and tolerability. OmnImmune® targets the potential treatment of relapse/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia ("AML"). Additionally, the FDA granted orphan drug status for OmnImmune® after reviewing the trial results. TC BioPharm also received MHRA and Research Ethics Committee approvals to initiate Phase 2b/3 gamma-delta T cell therapy clinical trials of OmnImmune®.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

TC BioPharm (PRNewsfoto/TC BioPharm) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TC BioPharm