Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Maumee

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Ohio

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Maumee, Ohio located at the intersection of W. Dussel Dr. and Toll Gate Dr. in the Dussel Shops mall. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/MaumeeOH

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at Maumee, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I have always felt a strong calling to help others, and now as a physical therapist I'm able to do this every day," said Sydney Hooks, PT, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Maumee. "To be a great physical therapist, you must always be willing to learn new treatments and techniques to best suit each individual person, and I love that about the profession. I am excited to open Athletico Maumee and look forward to caring for patients within our community."

Services available at Athletico Maumee include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues. – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

Hip rehabilitation – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving. – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving.

Additionally, Athletico Maumee:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – Maumee

1651 Toll Gate Dr.

Maumee, OH 43537

Phone: 567-402-0222

www.athletico.com/MaumeeOH

Maumee@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

