CPower to Acquire Centrica's U.S. Demand Response Business

BALTIMORE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading national energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management ("CPower") announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the U.S. demand response division of Centrica Business Solutions, LLC ("Centrica"). Centrica is an integrated energy solutions company that is a leading provider of commercial and industrial load management with customers in PJM, ISO-NE, NYISO, and ERCOT. The acquisition will position CPower as the U.S. leader in providing grid flexibility and reliability through customer-powered distributed energy resources (DER), with nearly 6.3 GW capacity at more than 17,000 sites available to be dispatched to the grid when it's needed most. In return, CPower helps participating DER owners keep energy costs low, enhance resiliency, and avoid carbon emissions by being available to use less electricity during peak periods.

"Today marks an important milestone for CPower, as we will become the unequivocal U.S. leader for offering flexibility and monetization through Distributed Energy Resources. We look forward to welcoming Centrica customers, who can expect the industry's highest rated customer experience backed by innovation, expertise, and quality service. As this acquisition expands our reach across PJM, New England, New York and ERCOT, our current customers will benefit from being aggregated in the industry's largest portfolio, with access to the widest array of grid service solutions to help enable the energy transition," said John Horton, President and CEO, CPower.

CPower helps the power grid and more than 2,000 DER owner customers across the U.S. to reduce power during critical periods when the grid is stressed, including many household brand names across big box retail, data centers, commercial real estate, education, manufacturing, production and industrial processing, government and education industries. The company also recently announced a new partnership to aggregate residential smart thermostats.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

