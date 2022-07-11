EiE, the Curricula Division of the Museum of Science, Boston, Launches EiE Families

Support from Overdeck Family Foundation Enables Collaborative Family STEM Learning

BOSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Museum of Science, Boston's award-winning curricula division, EiE®, launched its newest product, EiE Families. With generous support from Overdeck Family Foundation, the interactive website offers families free activities that encourage engineering and computer science learning at home and on the go. EiE Families' multi-modal, web-based product is available now in English and Spanish at families.eie.org.

EiE Logo (PRNewswire)

EiE Families builds on the suite of the leading in-school curriculum, Engineering is Elementary, to foster family collaboration and to help children develop creative problem-solving skills and confidence in STEM disciplines. The research-based activities, aimed at children ages 4 to 11, encourage families to think and problem-solve like engineers.

"We're excited to introduce EiE Families as part of our portfolio of STEM and computer science learning outside the classroom," said Heather Gunsallus, vice president of STEM Education at EiE. "Family participation strengthens a child's academic achievement; these activities are an extension of classroom lessons and create learning opportunities for everyone. We are able to bring exciting, engaging activities to families equitably thanks to Overdeck Family Foundation, allowing us to meet our goal of engaging over 500,000 families in STEM learning, together."

Each at-home activity is a hands-on project that can be completed using easily accessible household items. On-the-go activities, offered by EiE Families, are downloadable games that extend learning to anywhere, anytime.

"We know from 20 years of research in STEM education and hands-on learning with teachers across the United States how to make engineering and computer science come alive for children," said Kelly Rizk, STEM learning design manager for EiE Families. "With the interactive suite of activities on the EiE Families website, families are encouraged to have fun while they learn together at home or on the go all summer long to spark curiosity and interest in STEM topics."

Overdeck Family Foundation awarded EiE a three-year grant of $1,500,000 in August of 2021 to support at-home STEM learning through free, high-quality computer science and engineering activities. In addition to the activities and resources for families, the grant will support research to discover how EiE Families resources influence youth STEM engagement in formal and informal learning settings, social and emotional development, and family communication within the household, among schools, as well as between community organizations.

Families and educators can access EiE Families by visiting families.eie.org. For more information about EiE, visit eie.org.

About EiE, Museum of Science, Boston

EiE®, the award-winning curricula division of the Museum of Science, Boston, develops research-based, classroom-tested programs that empower children to become lifelong STEM learners and passionate problem solvers. Since 2003, EiE has designed PreK-8 curricula to encourage all children, including those from underrepresented groups, to see themselves as engineers. EiE's flexible print, online and blended hands-on programs bring engineering, science and computer science together to prepare today's students for a fast-paced, global, technology-savvy future.

About the Museum of Science, Boston

Among the world's largest science centers, and one of New England's most attended cultural institutions, the Museum of Science engages 1.4 million visitors a year to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through interactive exhibits and programs. Nearly an additional 2 million people experience the Museum annually through touring exhibitions, Planetarium productions, and PreK–8 EiE® STEM curricula through the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Science Education Center. Established in 1830, the Museum is home to such iconic exhibits as the Theater of Electricity, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Mugar Omni Theater. The Museum influences formal and informal STEM education through research and national advocacy, as a strong community partner and loyal educator resource, and as a leader in universal design, developing exhibits and programming accessible to all. Learn more mos.org.

