Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 Kicks off at the End of July

Embrace the Digital Economy Towards a Shared Future

BEIJING, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital economy is becoming a key force for reorganizing global factors and resources, reshaping the global economic structure, and changing the global competition pattern. China defines data as a new factor of production. It is necessary to build a digital economy with data as the key factor, support greater development of the digital economy, and expand new space for economic development. Beijing is focusing on accelerating the release of the new vitality of the digital economy and making every effort to promote the construction of a benchmark city for the global digital economy.

The Global Digital Economy Conference 2022, taking up this opportunity, will kick off on July 28-30. It is hosted by People's Government of Beijing Municipality, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Commerce, Cyberspace Administration of China, and China Association for Science and Technology, and organized by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, People's Government of Lhasa Municipality, Chaoyang District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, China Association of Communications Enterprise, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and Asia Digital Group.

The opening ceremony and main forum, six theme summits and over 50 thematic forums will be held together with characteristic activities in forms of "week, exhibition, competition and show", all for building a new platform for international cooperation and exchange that leads the development of the global digital economy.

Themed with "Embrace a Digital Future—New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns", the opening ceremony and main forum to be held on July 28 will invite guests from over 40 cities of more than 30 countries around the world to participate online and offline. In addition, the great event will witness the release of the major achievements of the global digital economy.

Global Guests Exploring New Factors Together

According to the hosts, the opening ceremony and main forum will invite leaders of international organizations, sister cities, experts and scholars, and representatives of world-renowned industries and enterprises in digital economy to participate, such as RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), DEPA (Digital Economy Partnership Agreement), ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and other organizations, covering governments, enterprises, universities, research institutes, end-users, and finance, with the proportion of international guests of 50%.

The guests will discuss the new development of the global digital economy, carry out new cooperation in the international digital field, and explore new factors of digital innovation to effectively promote China's participation in international cooperation agreements related to the digital economy.

Interpreting New Rules as Core Issues

The digital economy is subtly changing the world, and the change will inevitably bring about new development rules. The opening ceremony and main forum of this conference will focus on such issues as digital economy in green innovation and development, digital trade, data valuation, global rule governance, digital infrastructure layout, new data factor allocation, emerging digital industry incubation, digital core technology innovation and digital governance system construction in forms of addresses, keynote speeches and dialogues to interpret how to create new rules led by the digital economy, and how to regulate the development of related industries under the guidance of the new rules against the backdrop of industrial upgrading and economic innovation. Through exchanges and discussions, the global consensus on the development of the digital economy will be further consolidated, the goals and paths of the development of the digital economy will be clarified, and suggestions will be made for Beijing to build a benchmark city for the global digital economy.

Furthermore, The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology will release White Paper on Global Digital Economy to provide a reference for the high-quality development of China's digital economy.

A Splendid Event Powered by Technology

The reason why the digital economy has such a huge scale and rapid development is inseparable from digital technology, a factor of production that enables innovation. The opening ceremony and main forum of this conference will utilize the Internet 3.0 technology to build a metaverse venue to further highlight the role of digital technology and bring a different experience to the audience. Digital technology will synchronizes the offline activities with the online venue in real time to integrate virtuality and reality, showing the charm of China's digital technology to the world, so that global online audiences can experience the splendor of this conference.

In addition, the conference combines the cloud platform with the metaverse. Cloud conferences, cloud exhibitions, and cloud matchmaking can be realized based on the construction of AI intelligent digital platform. The cloud platform can provide targeted content and precise effect evaluation via AI recommendation system and intelligent analysis system respectively to offer increased access to cooperation opportunities for global digital economy participants with the power of science and technology. Adopting the concept of metaverse, the online and offline platform will break the boundaries of time and space, bring an immersive cool conference experience, and build a real 10,000-person metaverse summit.

View original content:

SOURCE Asia Digital Group