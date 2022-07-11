NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company"), (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-220-8474 or, for international callers, + 1 646-828-8193 and using passcode Conference ID: 4498068. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, https://nxrt.nexpoint.com (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, August 2, 2022 by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, +1 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 4498068.

The Company plans to issue a press release with second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Contact:

Jackie Graham

Director, Investor Relations

JGraham@nexpoint.com

Media Inquiries

Lucy Bannon

LBannon@nexpoint.com

