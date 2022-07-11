Qiming Venture Partners Announces Closing of Funds Totaling US$3.2 Billion

SHANGHAI, July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners announced today the closing of its latest funds totaling US$3.2 billion, including USD Fund VIII at US$2.5 billion and the first closing of RMB Fund VII at RMB 4.7 billion (or US$ 700 million).

As in prior funds, Fund VIII was oversubscribed and reached its hard cap for limited partner commitments. This increases the firm's capital raised to $9.4 billion across 18 funds.

Committed capital includes the Qiming Venture Partners Fund VIII main fund that focuses on early and growth stage Technology and Consumer (T&C) and Healthcare investments and the Qiming Venture Partners Fund VIII-HC parallel healthcare fund that invests alongside the main fund (collectively "Fund VIII").

Fund VIII is led by Managing Partners Duane Kuang, Nisa Leung, William Hu, and Gary Rieschel, with full support of investment and administration teams based in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.

Since its inception in 2006, Qiming has demonstrated its ability to deliver consistently strong venture capital returns in China. Qiming has backed over 480 fast-growing companies, over 70 of which have achieved unicorn status. A vast majority of these companies were early stage at the time of initial investment. In addition, over 180 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPO, M&A or other means, including Xiaomi, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, APT Medical, Meituan, Bilibili and Roborock.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.4 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Consumer (T&C) and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 480 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 180 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or by other means. There are also over 70 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (SEHK:1810), Meituan (SEHK:3690), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI, SEHK:9626), Zhihu (NYSE: ZH, SEHK: 2390), Roborock (SHSE:688169), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE: 603087), Tigermed (SZSE:300347, SEHK:3347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, SEHK:9688), CanSino Biologics (SEHK:6185, SHSE:688185), Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), APT Medical (SHSE:688617), New Horizon Health (SEHK:6606), Venus MedTech (SEHK:2500), Sanyou Medical (SHSE:688085), AmoyDx (SZSE:300685), Berry Genomics (SZSE:000710), SinocellTech (SHSE: 688520), Yuanxin Technology, dMed-Clinipace, Belief BioMed, WeRide, Biren Technology and UBTech among many others.

