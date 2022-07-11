Singer Amaka Kai'ro to Host Show on NAAB Radio an iHeart Radio affiliate station.

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer Amaka Kai'ro set to host radio show with NAAB Radio Monday nights at 8PM. The show is titled "The Amaka Show" and will feature celebrity guests like Snoop Dogg, Taye Diggs and Lamar Odom.

The show is set to be filmed at the NAAB Radio station in Woodland Hills. Celebrity guests join Amaka at the station and discuss upcoming projects, their favorite things, spirituality and gossip. The show airs on iHeart radio, NAAB Radio Official Worldwide, Monday nights at 8PM PST. NAAB Radio, Amaka and celebrity guests will also go live on their IG during the show. In addition to on-air, fans can watch full episodes of the show on NAAB Radio YouTube.

The iHeart radio affiliate NAAB Radio delivers a platform of over 2 million listeners per broadcast throughout the United States with iHeart having a reach of over 220 million listeners worldwide. Plus, nearly 100,000 viewers on NAAB Radio's YouTube channel. The demographics across NAAB Radio's live broadcast, IG and YouTube platforms are 68% African American 22% White American, with Latin and Asian communities filling the final 10%. Listeners are 62% male and 38% female.

The first episode of "The Amaka Show" will air Monday night July 11th at 8PM PST on iHeart radio. To tune in, go to iHeart.com or the iHeart app and get NAAB Radio Official Worldwide. You can also tune in at naabradio.com, using the NAAB radio app, or naab. radio on Instagram.

The first episode stars entrepreneur Derrick Starks, an inspiring 22 year old self-made multi-millionaire and owner of the Sole World empire.

Congratulations to Amaka Kai'ro for landing an On-Air hosting show with iHeart radio's NAAB Radio Official Worldwide.

