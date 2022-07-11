WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP:FLAGSTAR BANK DATA BREACH ALERT

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of customers of Flagstar Bank whose information may be have stolen in a data breach from December 2021. Flagstar is notifying customers that their personal information, including at least their full names and Social Security Numbers, may have been stolen as part of a recent hack. This is Flagstar's second hack in less than two years.

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman ) (PRNewswire)

If you are a customer of Flagstar Bank who has received notice and has experienced recent fraudulent activity, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and has been offered for sale on the dark web.

If you wish to discuss this litigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO CONTACT THE FIRM

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Carl Malmstrom, Esq., Partner

Email: gstone@whafh.com or malmstrom@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP