Arch Resources to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results in an investor conference call that will be broadcast live on Thursday, July 28 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Arch Resources Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arch Resources, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 800-289-0720 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 323-701-0160. No passcode is needed. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch website at http://investor.archrsc.com. Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch's second quarter 2022 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on July 28 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.