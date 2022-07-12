ComplyAdvantage Secures Place In The Fintech Power 50 2022 Cohort

The Reg Tech Innovator Makes The Prestigious List Of 40 Trailblazing Fintechs and 10 Outstanding Fintech Influencers Announced Live During Fintech Week In London

LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Fintech Power 50, a list of the 40 most innovative companies and 10 visionary personalities shaping the financial services industry has been revealed for 2022. The exclusive annual program acts as a hub for driving change and creativity in the financial services industry, helping the sector innovate and grow.

After more than 1,200 companies were nominated and over 18,000 votes cast, this year's chosen 50 were revealed live on stage at Fintech Week London – the city's biggest tech and finance event – on Monday 11 July 2022.

Announcing the final list, Mark Walker, co-founder, and chief operating officer of The Fintech Power 50, said: "The Fintech Power 50 annual list acts as a much-needed reminder of all the great things we are achieving in the world of financial technology, and shines a spotlight on those who are transforming financial services for the better.

"It's fantastic to be here at Fintech Week London to announce this year's fabulous 50. Our prestigious guide continues to go from strength to strength with a record number of nominations and votes for fintechs based across the globe."

The Fintech Power 50 2022

The Fintech Power 50 includes some of the most inspirational, thought-provoking, and thoroughly knowledgeable people in the global financial services industry, including:

Dr. Leda Glyptis , chief client officer, 10x Future Technologies

Ghela Boskovich, a leading expert on banking regulatory and innovation matters

Ron Shevlin , chief research officer at Cornerstone Advisors

Chris Skinner , a renowned independent commentator on the financial markets

Trailblazing companies on this year's list – the movers and shakers who are really making a difference in our industry – include:

ComplyAdvantage - the global leader in AI-enable risk management designed to help hyper growth companies find, minimise or eliminate the threat of financial crimes

Trulioo – a leading global identity verification service

Weavr – a provider of plug-and-play financial services

Moneyhub – a data and payments fintech that provides open finance solutions

SmartStream – a leading company in financial transaction management solutions

"The last two years have been a period of astronomical growth for our company," said Charlie Delingpole, founder, and CEO of ComplyAdvantage.. "Many of our customers are the same banking, fintech, and crypto innovators that are transforming financial services in front of our very eyes. And, it's these market leaders who understand that real-time counter-risk intelligence isn't just about compliance but also about scaling fast with the greatest amount of confidence. That's why making this year's cohort further validates that we've created something truly unique and meaningful for the customers we serve and the community that we are proud to be part of."

Already the preferred choice of some of the world's largest banks, enterprises, and high-growth FinTechs, ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning to help regulated organizations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime. ComplyAdvantage is also a leader in providing anti-money laundering insights that include the company's much-lauded State of Financial Crimes 2022 Report, Evolving Use and Sanctions , and most recently, the Anti-Money Laundering Guide for Growing Crypto Firms .

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of embedded risk intelligence and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 500 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company actively identifies tens of thousands of risk events from millions of structured and unstructured data points every single day.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs located in New York, London, Singapore, and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers', Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

