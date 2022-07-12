Cymbiotika Expands Plant-Based Formulations With Innovative Fitness Recovery Product, Pure Hydration

Featuring three fruity flavors, the all-natural formula will improve workout recovery by increasing cellular hydration and electrolyte loss

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of its Pure Hydration formulation. Pure Hydration will help to establish a healthy electrolyte balance in the body, boost hydration, and assist with recovery from physical activity.

Cymbiotika Logo (PRNewswire)

"Our team recognizes the vital role that fitness plays in allowing individuals to achieve optimal wellness," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "As we continue to empower consumers to reclaim their health with our offerings, we wanted to make sure that we could support the physical fitness aspect of their journey. We're thrilled to introduce Pure Hydration as the second release in our sports performance line, following our Plant Protein launch earlier this year."

Cymbiotika's Pure Hydration will deliver essential vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, Magnesium, Sodium, and Potassium in one easy-to-use packet.

Available in Watermelon, Lychee, and Lemon flavors, the product retails for $38 for 21 stick packs per bag. To receive the product's maximum hydration benefits, mix one stick pack into 10-12 oz. of cold water and consume daily or following a workout session. Combine with Cymbiotika's Plant Protein to enhance personal fitness performance.

Cymbiotika crafts supplements with only the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients. Pure Hydration is GMP, made in the USA, soy free, gluten free, keto, and sugar free. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

