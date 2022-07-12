New Hampshire Fire Departments Receive Emergency Drinking Water from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Anheuser-Busch is teaming up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) for the fourth consecutive year to donate emergency drinking water to volunteer fire departments nationwide, including more than 30,000 cans to 11 fire departments in New Hampshire to help them be ready for 2022 wildfire season.

As wildfire season lengthens and increases in severity each year, clean drinking water remains essential in addressing firefighters' hydration needs – yet many volunteer departments struggle with limited budget and resources. The deliveries of emergency drinking water in New Hampshire will help address this critical need, while supporting a community that Anheuser-Busch's Merrimack brewery is proud to call home.

"Anheuser-Busch is a dedicated community partner here in New Hampshire, lifting up our first responders and frontline workers as they serve our state and keep us safe," said Representative Annie Kuster. "I appreciate Anheuser-Busch's emergency drinking water program to support our Granite State firefighters as they work to protect our communities."

"The Anheuser-Busch and National Volunteer Fire Council Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters program is a valuable resource for New Hampshire fire departments. Wildfire suppression is labor intensive and is done during hot, dry weather and in rugged terrain so staying hydrated is key for safe and successful fire suppression operations. We appreciate the continued support of Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council and their work to keep New Hampshire firefighters safe," said Steven Sherman, Chief and Forest Fire Supervisor, New Hampshire Forest Protection Bureau.

"Thank you to Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council for their continued support of New Hampshire fire departments through the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters program. Providing cans of water for wildland firefighting and other natural disasters is a critical component to keeping our fire service members safe and hydrated during long duration events," said Sean P. Toomey, P.E., New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office (FMO).

This year's partnership between Anheuser-Busch and the NVFC will provide more than 1.5 million cans of emergency drinking water to nearly 450 volunteer fire departments across 46 states. It also marks a significant continuation of the brewer's 30-year-strong commitment to disaster relief and supporting local communities in times of need through its emergency drinking water program.

"Our emergency drinking water program is a tremendous source of pride for all of us at Anheuser-Busch – including our nearly 400 employees across New Hampshire – as we are able to do our part to recognize and support the heroes who protect our communities from natural disasters," said Colleen Lucas, Vice President of Community Impact at Anheuser-Busch. "By leveraging our production and distribution capabilities as a force of good, we are honored to lend a hand to New Hampshire's volunteer fire service and first responders across the country."

"Hydration is a vital component to firefighter health and safety, and an important part of keeping firefighters functioning at their best during response," said NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch. "We appreciate Anheuser-Busch's ongoing commitment to support our volunteer boots-on-the-ground responders. This is an invaluable program that provides a critical resource to volunteer departments, so they can use their limited budgets on other necessities."

In New Hampshire, the donations of emergency drinking water will be made to Lyndeborough Fire Department, Sandown Fire-Rescue, New Boston Fire Department, Croydon Volunteer Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, Plainfield Fire Department, Charlestown Fire Department, Gorham Fire and EMS, East Kingston Fire Department, Lancaster Fire Department and Shelburne Fire Department.

Since 2019, Anheuser-Busch and its national network of independent wholesalers – including local partners, Bellavance Beverage Co. and New Hampshire Distributors Inc – have partnered with the NVFC to donate more than 4.9 million cans of clean, safe drinking water to more than 960 fire departments across the country to support wildfire response needs.

"We are proud to facilitate Anheuser-Busch's emergency drinking water initiative at the local level. It isn't every day that we get to make special deliveries like these, and our delivery team embraced the opportunity to make it happen and meet our community heroes. It is important to let our volunteer firefighters know that we are grateful for all they do and that we support them as they work to protect our communities," said Chelsea Dennis, Marketing Manager at Bellavance Beverage Co.

The donations of emergency drinking water are sourced from Anheuser-Busch's breweries in Cartersville, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado which periodically pause beer production to can emergency drinking water to support disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross and the NVFC. Since the creation of its emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 90 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Learn more about the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters Program at www.nvfc.org/water.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL VOLUNTEER FIRE COUNCIL

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical advocacy, resources, programs, and education for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.

