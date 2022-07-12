SEI to Announce Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Public Invited to Monitor Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

OAKS, Pa. , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the second-quarter 2022 on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 4384485.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact: 

Media Contact:



Lindsey Opsahl                                                              

Leslie Wojcik

SEI                                                                                  

SEI

+1 610-676-4052                                                              

+1 610-676-4191 

lopsahl@seic.com                                                            

lwojcik@seic.com    

