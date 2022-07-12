Urban Plates Celebrates Grand Opening at Cityline in Sunnyvale

Fast-casual, chef-driven restaurant brings wholesome, made-from-scratch meals to Silicon Valley; Santana Row location set to open in 2023

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Plates, the fast-casual, chef-driven restaurant concept specializing in wholesome, made-from-scratch meals, celebrated the opening of its newest location in Sunnyvale, California on Monday, July 11. The opening marks the brand's third Bay Area location, joining existing eateries in Pleasant Hill and Dublin. With eyes on further expanding its Northern California footprint, a fourth outpost is planned to unveil at Santana Row in 2023.

"The response to our Bay Area restaurants has been overwhelming and the opening of Sunnyvale will kick start further expansion in the region," said Joe O'Donnell, President of Urban Plates. "Everyone deserves to eat this good, and we can't wait to share our food and grow our local Urban Plates family."

Located at 300 W. McKinley Avenue, the newest Urban Plates is situated in the city's dynamic Cityline development, a bustling 4.5-acre mixed-use project in the heart of Silicon Valley, just steps from Caltrain and historic Murphy Avenue. With signature industrial chic interiors and a sleek, modern aesthetic aligned with Cityline, the 5,070 square foot restaurant seats 135 with both indoor and outdoor dining options. An open concept kitchen and ordering area offers guests a front row seat to watch their meals being prepared.

"This location was several years in the making, and we've planted the seeds for nurturing a strong connection with the Sunnyvale and greater Silicon Valley community," said Lee Walters, general manager of Urban Plates Sunnyvale. "The restaurant is ideally positioned in Cityline and offers a wonderful opportunity for us to serve those who live, work, and play in and around the development. We look forward to welcoming residents, shoppers, and office workers, and introducing them to our quality, craveable food at prices that won't break the bank."

Urban Plates offers an affordable and fully customizable menu of bowls, plates, salads, scratch-made sides, entrees, and desserts featuring sustainably sourced seafood and meats, and their "organics all the time" produce guarantee and caters to gluten-free, plant-based, and low-carb lifestyles. Patrons can choose dine-in, takeout, or delivery options with online ordering and the restaurant's catering operation makes it the ideal choice for neighboring office buildings.

In addition to an $11 everyday menu of high quality, organic, and responsibly sourced options, Urban Plates offers frequent diners an opportunity to join its Plate Pass program–a $10 monthly subscription service that reduces the price of every entrée on its menu to just $11 (or less) at lunch and dinner.

The restaurant will be open to the public for dine-in, to-go orders, catering, and delivery from 11:00 am - 9:30 pm, on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11:00 am to 9:00 pm Sunday - Thursday. For more details, visit https://urbanplates.com/ .

About Urban Plates

Urban Plates began in 2011 with a single restaurant in Del Mar, California and has grown to 17 locations, including Sunnyvale. Headquartered in Solana Beach, Calif., the brand has locations throughout San Diego, Orange County, the greater Los Angeles area, and Northern California. Urban Plates' expansive menu items are made fresh in-house, from scratch, every day using clean (organic whenever and as much as possible) ingredients. With menus that include gluten-free, plant-based, dairy-free, pescatarian, low-carb, or any combination of the above, Urban Plates is committed to bringing variety and honest value to its guests. Follow Urban Plates on Instagram or Facebook at @urbanplates or visit Urban Plates online at www.urbanplates.com.

