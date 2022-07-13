Instructure Shares Updates to the World's Most Widely-Adopted Learning Management Platform at InstructureCon 2022

New features and improvements expand functionality and empower lifelong learners and non-traditional students

SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, today announced improvements to many of the solutions that make up the industry-leading Instructure Learning Platform coinciding with its annual InstructureCon education event. Canvas LMS now serves as the hub of learning for tens of millions of teachers and students in 70 countries. By adding innovative solutions in additional edtech areas such as assessment, content and analytics, the Instructure Learning Platform demonstrates a commitment to meeting the needs of K-12, Higher Ed and lifelong learners throughout the world. To register for InstructureCon 2022, go to https://www.instructure.com/events/instructurecon .

"Our desire to understand the unique needs of educators and learners worldwide informs our strategy for developing, refining and integrating new products into the Instructure Learning Platform," said Shiren Vijiasingam, Chief Product Officer at Instructure. "One of the key differentiators for Instructure is a product team that prioritizes gathering constructive feedback and leveraging it to create better products efficiently. This focus on innovation empowers educators to do what they do best."

Here are some of the recent updates that make the Instructure Learning Platform even more powerful in 2022:

Updated Brand Architecture

Instructure has added many strategic tools through acquisition over the last few years. To help navigate this growing family of products, this year Instructure launched a new branding architecture:

Canvas by Instructure : Learning management solutions built to make teaching and learning easier and more engaging for everyone, throughout their lifelong learning journey. Learning management solutions built to make teaching and learning easier and more engaging for everyone, throughout their lifelong learning journey.

Mastery by Instructure : Bringing together the assessment tools and content educators need to implement a successful assessment program that drives learning forward. : Bringing together the assessment tools and content educators need to implement a successful assessment program that drives learning forward.

Elevate by Instructure : Improving the use of data and analytics to help solve student and institutional challenges and give educators the information they need to make impactful decisions. Improving the use of data and analytics to help solve student and institutional challenges and give educators the information they need to make impactful decisions.

Impact by Instructure : Driving edtech adoption and engagement to ensure students get the best outcomes for each solution. Driving edtech adoption and engagement to ensure students get the best outcomes for each solution.

Canvas Product Updates

Over the past year, our Canvas LMS teams have streamlined the activities of educators and students to enhance the learning process. Among the specific improvements this year, Canvas launched the following:

Discussions redesign : an evolved user interface now allows for quoting replies, tagging respondents with @mentions and the capability of flagging or reporting replies. an evolved user interface now allows for quoting replies, tagging respondents with @mentions and the capability of flagging or reporting replies.

Assignment enhancements for students : an improved submission workflow includes a progress tracker for each assignment, clear submission options, improved access to rubrics and feedback and access to each attempt if multiple are given. an improved submission workflow includes a progress tracker for each assignment, clear submission options, improved access to rubrics and feedback and access to each attempt if multiple are given.

Course pacing : a feature that allows the automatic distribution of due dates with different start dates based on an instructor's defined pace, all to better support outcomes-based, or competency-based education (CBE). a feature that allows the automatic distribution of due dates with different start dates based on an instructor's defined pace, all to better support outcomes-based, or competency-based education (CBE).

SpeedGrader and Gradebook improvements: updates that streamline grading workflows .

Canvas Studio and Canvas Credentials Updates

Canvas Studio updates: Canvas Studio now supports media uploads from Vimeo and automates uploading from Zoom . With improved analytics, instructors can understand how students engage with course videos. Canvas Studio now supportsand. With improved analytics, instructors can understand how students engage with course videos.

Canvas Catalog updates: time-saving updates streamline purchasing and enrolling in courses, including in multiple listings at the same time.

Canvas Credentials : In April, Instructure completed the acquisition of partner Concentric Sky, the makers of Badgr. The micro-credentialing tool was rebranded as "Canvas Badges" and "Canvas Credentials," an advanced suite of tools with unlimited badging, analytics and personalized pathways. : In April, Instructure completed the acquisition of partner Concentric Sky, the makers of Badgr. The micro-credentialing tool was rebranded as "Canvas Badges" and "Canvas Credentials," an advanced suite of tools with unlimited badging, analytics and personalized pathways.

Mastery Product Updates

Mastery, Instructure's competency-based solution for K-12 assessment allows teachers to identify what students know and don't know, standard by standard, in real-time when they can most influence learning. Recent improvements include the following:

Enhanced Integration with Canvas : in addition to the integration points already launched—like linking Mastery Connect Trackers to Canvas courses, automatically creating Mastery Connect assessments as Canvas assignments and viewing data in both the Canvas Gradebook and Mastery Tracker— continued updates were released that allow existing trackers to be migrated to a new Canvas course, supporting instructors in maintaining data across semesters or terms. in addition to the integration points already launched—like linking Mastery Connect Trackers to Canvas courses, automatically creating Mastery Connect assessments as Canvas assignments and viewing data in both the Canvas Gradebook and Mastery Tracker— continued updates were released that allow existing trackers to be migrated to a new Canvas course, supporting instructors in maintaining data across semesters or terms.

Assessment content additions: expanded high-quality district assessments offerings in several states. expanded high-quality district assessments offerings in several states.

Expanded tools, workflows and accommodations: new text-to-speech options and improved reporting features.

Elevate Product Updates

Educators need more tools to dive deeper into the data around student performance so they can better meet the needs of all learners. The recent updates to Elevate help give educators a more complete picture of their students, curriculum and programs. For example:

New Assessment Analytics Edition of Elevate K-12 Analytics: gives school districts the ability to compare student outcomes in the Mastery Connect AMS with state assessment results and to disaggregate by demographics and enrollment. gives school districts the ability to compare student outcomes in the Mastery Connect AMS with state assessment results and to disaggregate by demographics and enrollment.

"Group Perspectives" like recently released student perspectives, Group Perspectives will soon enable highly-visual and interactive views of outcomes for student groups, such as classrooms, schools, English Language Learners and more.

Elevate Data Quality: planned enhancements include a new user interface and added features such as custom rule writing, user management and integration with Elevate K-12 Analytics will provide additional assurances of downstream data quality in the analytics platform.

Impact Product Updates

Last year Instructure acquired Impact (formerly Eesysoft.) This year, the product team continues to expand integration with the Instructure Learning Platform to provide better insight into adoption and drive deeper and more meaningful engagement. For example:

Integration: Impact is expanding to even more products in the Instructure Learning Platform. is expanding toin the Instructure Learning Platform.

Impact Virtual Assistant for Tier 1 Institutions (currently in beta): this will allow educators to intervene earlier with users and anticipate and resolve questions or issues.

