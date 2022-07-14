Curbio Announces Partnership with Radius

POTOMAC, Md., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the leading fix now, pay when you sell home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced the addition of Radius to both its brokerage and corporate partnerships programs. Radius is a rapidly growing full service, modern brokerage that is transforming the home buying and selling process for both real estate professionals and their clients by focusing on marketing, technology, financing, and customer experience.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, Curbio has become the exclusive, custom concierge solution for Radius. Radius clients will now have access to a completely turnkey home improvement service with fix now, pay later terms. In an industry where demand for concierge services is rising, access to Curbio's solution will empower Radius' real estate professionals with the edge they need to win more listings and sell their existing listings for top dollar.

"We're incredibly excited to formally welcome Radius to our partnerships program, a powerful tool that can be used to provide a better transaction experience for all their agents, clients, and community members. We can't wait to start providing their agents with our solution, to help them get all their listings on the market quickly and sold for top dollar," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio.

The partnership between Curbio and Radius also extends to the Radius Community, a real estate network comprised of over 85,000 local and national agents. Members of the community will gain access to dedicated education and training sessions with the Curbio team, enabling them to strengthen and refine their skills with Curbio's support.

"At Radius, our goal has always been to empower real estate professionals and help them grow their business while saving them time. Curbio embodies that goal with their white-glove, modern concierge solution. Pre-listing home improvements are key for every homeowner looking to sell for top dollar, which is why we're so excited to be partnering with Curbio as they reinvent the traditional home improvement process," says Sam Kasle, Chief Revenue Officer, Radius.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

About Radius

Radius is the premier tech-driven brokerage firm for real estate professionals eager to grow their brands and profits. From networking opportunities, branding/marketing resources, to white-glove services for buyers and sellers, Radius is poised to help real estate professionals grow their businesses while saving them time and money. Founded in 2015, Radius is backed by the founders of Trulia, Zillow and Roofstock. Visit https://www.radiusagent.com/ to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curbio