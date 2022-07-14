Storyblok Launches $1.5M Partner Fund to Help Agencies Shape the Future of Digital Storytelling

Every Storyblok Certified Partner receives a $5K co-marketing budget along with other benefits

LINZ, Austria , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , a headless content management system (CMS) that enables developers and marketers to deliver powerful content experiences on any digital platform, today announced the launch of its $1.5M Partner Fund. This new fund enables Storyblok to support the growth and success of its agency partners and develop co-marketing activities that evangelize a best-of-breed, headless architecture as the foundation to allow agencies to create and scale better content experiences for their clients.

The money will be distributed to partners through multiple initiatives, including a $5K budget that every Storyblok Certified Partner can use to highlight its collaboration with Storyblok in any way they want: events, guerilla marketing, content development, ad campaigns, etc. From now until September 10th, Storyblok is running a contest for Certified Partners to submit their most creative co-marketing ideas for the chance to double their dedicated budget to $10K.

In addition to the Partner Fund, Storyblok Certified Partners receive benefits such as free development spaces with Storyblok's CMS, revenue share, the ability to build custom apps, a dedicated success team, and much more.

"Partners played an important role in the growth of Storyblok during the past couple years," said Barry D'Arcy, VP of Partners at Storyblok. "We appreciate the steps they took to help us get where we are today, and so we as a partner team and Storyblok as a whole would like to pay those good deeds forward to all of our partners, both old and new. The Partner Fund is one example of how we want to support our partners' growth and boost their businesses with Storyblok. We all have stories to tell—let's do it together."

"We've seen so many great marketing initiatives around Storyblok that allowed our partners to grow," said Thomas Peham, VP of Marketing at Storyblok. "With the $1.5M Partner Fund, we not only want to help our partners with a dedicated marketing budget, but also team up with them to tell more stories at scale while shaping the future of digital storytelling together."

Get more details in the Partner Playbook , and visit the Partner Program page to learn how to become a Storyblok Certified Partner.

Storyblok is a headless CMS that enables developers and marketers to deliver powerful content experiences on any digital platform. Developers create flexible components that are independently managed by content teams through a collaborative visual editor and customizable workflow. Published content is delivered through an API, so changes are made once and will appear everywhere: websites, mobile, IoT, the metaverse, and beyond. This approach reduces maintenance and makes content management more efficient. Leading brands such as Adidas, Renault, and Marc O'Polo use Storyblok to manage and share their content with the world. Storyblok was named the #1 CMS for 2022 by G2.

