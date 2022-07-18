RMO LLP Taps Sean Muntz as Firm Managing Partner

Muntz succeeds founding partner, Scott Rahn, who will serve as firm CEO

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate and inheritance dispute law firm, RMO LLP, announced today that veteran probate trial and appellate lawyer Sean D. Muntz has been named the firm's new Managing Partner.

A Partner with RMO since its inception, Muntz has acted as Managing Partner of the firm's Orange County, California office and firm Co-Managing Partner prior to his elevation. Now as firm Managing Partner, Muntz will continue to shape and guide the firm's future, including expanding upon his and the firm's commitment to time and dollar-saving technologies and consistent, quality representation.

In a statement, Rahn espoused his confidence in the firm's selection of Muntz as Managing Partner, saying "he could not be prouder to have the ability to continue to serve with Sean in this new role."

"RMO began as a sparkle in our eyes more than two decades ago when Sean and I were Summer Associates, sharing an office, and beginning our careers. I have always admired Sean's legal prowess. He's a true 'lawyer's lawyer' – a tried and true probate trial and appellate lawyer - but an even better person and friend," said Rahn. "We are lucky to have him assume the Managing Partner role where he can focus on training and mentoring our inheritance litigation team to ensure all our clients consistently receive the same 'better results, sooner for less legal spend' for which we've become known."

Recently recognized as a "Legal Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times for exceptional client results and professional standing, Muntz, who has more than two decades of experience in California state and federal courts, also has been named a "Southern California Super Lawyer" for the past many years.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

