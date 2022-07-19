CEDAR REALTY TRUST DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON PREFERRED STOCK

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) announced today that its Board of Directors has formally approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7¼% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on August 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022.

The Company also announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6½% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on August 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 17 properties, with approximately 2.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

