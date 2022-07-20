Fox Corporation Recognized as "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the Disability Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

Fox Corporation Recognized as "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the Disability Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to an inclusive work environment, Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) ("FOX") today announced it has been recognized as a top-scoring company by the Disability Equality Index (DEI). FOX is among the Fortune 1000 companies to receive the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" achievement, which was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates.

"We're honored to receive the distinction of 'Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion' for the third year in a row," said Fox Corporation Executive Vice President of Human Resources Kevin Lord. "Fostering a diverse and inclusive environment is a top priority for FOX, and we're committed to continuing to expand opportunities to employees with disabilities, whose contributions have an incredible impact across all our FOX businesses."

As part of FOX's commitment to maintaining a workplace that treats all employees with dignity and respect, the Company also established ABLE, an employee resource group for FOX colleagues with disabilities. ABLE promotes and advances an inclusive environment through advocacy and allyship.

In addition to this recognition, Fox Corporation has been acknowledged by many organizations for its pledge to diversity and inclusion. Since becoming a standalone entity in 2019, the Company has been appointed to the Top Military Friendly® Employer list and was also recognized by DiversityComm as a Top Employer. Additionally, Black EOE Journal, HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN's Magazine and U.S. Veterans Magazine all listed Fox Corporation as a top employer.

The DEI is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities. It was launched by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

Fox Corp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fox Corporation