LivePerson launches Contact Center Conversation Mining to turn omni-channel conversational analytics into intelligent action

New approach revolutionizes how brands use insights from conversations across voice and messaging to optimize customer experience

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, today announced the launch of Contact Center Conversation Mining , a revolutionary solution for tracking, measuring, and optimizing customer experiences, powered by the Celonis Execution Management System.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Contact Center Conversation Mining is a new approach to customer journey mapping that helps brands transform conversational analytics into intelligent action. With customer journeys typically spanning multiple departments and systems — and measurement tools like surveys only offering insights after a journey has come to an end — traditional approaches to journey mapping are time-consuming, labor-intensive, and rarely empower brands to take proactive actions based on learnings. Relying on them can lead to hyper-targeted point solutions, created reactively, that do not transform the full customer experience and end up prioritizing cost savings over growth-focused initiatives.

Contact Center Conversation Mining combines process and conversational data from voice and digital interactions to optimize every customer interaction, generate new revenue streams, and increase customer lifetime value. With Contact Center Conversation Mining, brands can:

Systematically map customer journeys across systems and interactions

Identify patterns in customer behavior to understand what drives and impacts their experiences and outcomes

Break conversations down into segment-level data for visibility into journeys that deliver optimal outcomes and those that lead to challenges or poor experiences

Unlock insights from conversational data, including sentiment and intent

Convert those insights into intelligent action through automation and workflow that delivers effortless, personalized experiences

LivePerson's customer engagement solutions, spanning across voice and messaging channels, are used by the world's top brands to have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. With LivePerson, these brands have reduced customer care costs up to 50% and increased annual sales by hundreds of millions of dollars. Celonis' leading Execution Management System reveals and fixes hidden process inefficiencies at speed and scale.

"In partnering with Celonis, we're taking another step toward creating AI-powered customer engagements that feel Curiously Human, delivered on any consumer channel," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "This new and better way to surface and take advantage of conversational data can help brands improve their performance across both customer care and commerce, meaning they can both cut costs and drive revenue."

Putting Contact Center Conversation Mining into practice provides brands and the customers they serve with benefits, including:

Optimized service channels: for example, better leveraging chatbots and support portals to free up agents for more complex tasks

Improved customer experience: for example, addressing the root causes of dropped conversations and improving overall handling times

Improved agent utilization: for example, following up on and reducing escalations and agent misconduct

Increased productivity: for example, reducing manual intervention and increasing process automation for ticket assignments

"Celonis and LivePerson are uniquely positioned to solve challenges that have caused inconsistent, high-friction experiences between brands and consumers for far too long," said Rama Vadakattu, SVP of Ecosystem Solutions & Success at Celonis. "Through Contact Center Conversation Mining, LivePerson is providing critical insights into customer experience KPIs like NPS and Agent Effectiveness — and together, we're helping brands combine conversational insights, process insights, and automation to improve customer experiences."

For more information, watch LivePerson and Celonis's webinar , and to get started using Contact Center Conversation Mining, go to the Celonis Marketplace .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

Contact: Mike Tague, mtague@liveperson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.